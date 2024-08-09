Sidley snaps up five-partner Latham team as US firms continue battle for London talent

Sidley Austin has hired five sponsor-side leveraged finance partners from Latham & Watkins in London, led by Jayanthi Sadanandan and Sam Hamilton.

Hall of Famer Hamilton and Legal 500 acquisition finance leading individual Sadanandan are set to leave Latham after nearly 15 years.

The three other partners joining them are Fergus O’Domhnaill, Joseph Kimberling and Ben Wright.

Sadanandan (pictured), who featured as a deal star in LB’s ‘Alphas Revisited’ feature last year, advises sponsors and corporates, with clients including Permira, Blackstone, and CVC, while Hamilton’s key clients are Nordic Capital, Advanz Pharma, and Soho House.

Sadanandan has held a number of management roles at Latham including serving as managing partner of the London office from 2015 to 2020, succeeding M&A partner Nick Cline after the end of his five-year term.

Sadanandan and Hamilton were part of a four-partner team that moved to Latham from White & Case in 2010 in a move that planted the seeds for the Los Angeles-bred firm’s dominance in Europe’s leveraged finance market. The team also included finance veteran and standout performer Chris Kandel, who later moved to Morrison Foerster in 2019 and joined McDermott this May, as well as Brian Conway, who moved to Jones Day in 2013.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that a Latham team of six alternative investments lawyers joined Milbank, led by finance partner Alex Martin. Among them is Kristine Kozicki, joining Milbank as special counsel, along with four associates.

The team fills the void at Milbank left by John Goldfinch, who joined pre-merger Allen & Overy in April as a partner in its global structured finance practice. Goldfinch made the move with four senior associates from Milbank: Adrian Kwok, Peter West, Eleanor Cripps, and Alexandra Wells.

Latham strengthened its banking and finance practice in May by hiring partners Jonathan Brownson, Joydeep Choudhuri, and Prue Criddle from Cahill Gordon & Reindel in London. Brownson, a Legal 500 Hall of Famer for acquisition finance, spent the majority of his career at pre-merger Allen & Overy before leaving for Cahill in 2020 with fellow finance partner and Legal 500 high yield leading individual Jake Keaveny, in a move that was crucial in developing Cahill’s then-nascent London finance practice.

Sidley’s recent hires follow its recruitment of Ramy Wahbeh as co-leader of the firm’s global private equity practice and co-head of the London corporate group, along with M&A partner Kaisa Kuusk, both of whom joined from Paul Weiss in June of last year. This followed the March hires of James MacArthur and Ed Freeman from Weil, with MacArthur now overseeing Sidley’s European energy, transportation, and infrastructure practice.

However, Sidley’s London team experienced the departure of private equity partner Fatema Orjela—also recognised as a deal star in LB’s ‘Alphas Revisited’ feature—who moved to McDermott in April, joining alongside Kandel. More recently, partners Lyndsey Laverack and Jade Williams-Adedeji left Sidley last month to join Covington & Burling’s EMEA PE practice.

While these departures have understandably raised questions about Sidley’s plans for London, London managing partner Tom Thesing told LB in an interview earlier this year that the firm remains committed to recruiting talent. ‘We’ll continue to look for talent in the market and grow our business,’ he said.

Sidley Austin and Latham & Wakins have been approached for comment.

elisha.juttla@legalease.co.uk