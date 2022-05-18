Eversheds Sutherland’s corporate crime and investigations team has been strengthened by the addition of Anupreet Amole from Brown Rudnick, who represents clients from the banking, retail, energy and defence sectors.

The firm’s global co-head of corporate crime and investigations Zia Ullah said: ‘By building on our existing skills in fraud issues and white-collar crime defence and making significant investment in the development of our team, via promotions and lateral hires, we can provide our clients a high degree of subject matter experience. The addition of Anupreet to the team will add another layer of specialism as we support our corporate clients on their complex and often high-profile, investigations. We look forward to working with him.’

Meanwhile, Gemma Brannigan has departed Clyde & Co to join DAC Beachcroft. A specialist in healthcare regulation, Brannigan represents NHS Trusts, NHS Resolution and private healthcare insurers on inquests, inquiries and investigations.

Elsewhere in the capital, Siri Siriwardene has joined Irwin Mitchell. Tasked with driving growth among business owners and high-net-worth clients, Siriwardene joins from BLM following its recent merger with Clyde & Co, where he was head of commercial advisory and private wealth.

DWF has acquired three new partners into is London office. Healthcare specialist Rosie Shapiro joined the insurance group from BLM; employment partner Nick Dent arrived from Locke Lord; and Neal Bhattacharyya came into the real estate practice from Hogan Lovells.

Kingsley Napley has recruited commercial property partner Simon Robinson from Armstrong Teasdale. Well-versed in acquisitions and disposals as well as landlord and tenant matters, Robinson has a specific niche in fuel service stations.

In the US, Kirkland & Ellis has added a six-partner team from Proskauer into its investment funds group. Nicole Runyan, William Tuttle, Brad Green, Erin Lett, David Marcinkus and Lisa Goldstein all have a registered funds and investment focus, with products designed for high-net-worth and retail investors being a particular specialism.

Said head of investment funds John O’Neil: ‘We continue to see heightened interest by our private-fund sponsor and asset management clients for sophisticated advice related to structuring and managing investment vehicles targeted at high-net-worth and retail investors, and the team’s deep experience in this area will help us meet this growing demand.’

Runyan said: ‘Kirkland offers the most dynamic global alternative asset platform in the world. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to help clients continue to grow and diversify their investment platforms and investor bases.’

On the European front, Dentons has added three partners to its Dublin office. Energy and projects specialist Colm Ó hUiginn joins from Shearman & Sterling’s London office, while corporate and M&A duo David McGuinness and Michael McDonald join from Allen & Overy in Dubai and Gilbert + Tobin in Australia respectively.

In France, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has announced the arrival of Roland Montfort into its Paris office. The M&A specialist, who joins alongside his team that includes counsel Alexandre Gelblat, is qualified in Paris, New York and Brussels was previously at EY, where he served as global law leader for consumer products and retail.

Finally, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Middle East offering was strengthened by the arrival of David Johnston. Formerly a senior associate at Mohammed Al Ghamdi Law Firm in Riyadh, he has experience advising sponsors, lenders and procuring authorities on infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia.

