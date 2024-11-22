Proskauer continues finance build out with former A&O Shearman and Milbank hire

Proskauer announced today that it has hired former A&O Shearman and Milbank partner John Goldfinch into its global finance practice. He will start at the firm’s London office on 2 December.

Goldfinch brings more than two decades of experience in structured finance, with a particular focus on collateralised loan obligations (CLOs). He is the sixth partner to join Proskauer’s finance practice in London this year, following Philip Bowden and Megan Lawrence from A&O Shearman and Jake Keaveny, Warren Newton, and Court Tisdale from Cahill. Each of the hires has spent time at legacy A&O with the sole exception of Tisdale, who was an associate at Latham & Watkins before spending two years at Cahill as a counsel.

The hire is the next step in a strategy that sees Proskauer layer broader banking and finance expertise on top of its established private credit offering. The firm argues that this will enable it to capitalise on a booming market in which, as Bowden said to LB in an October interview, ‘private credit are the new banks’.

‘John is one of Europe’s leading structured finance lawyers and brings formidable experience in the CLO market’, Proskauer chair Tim Mungovan said in a statement. ‘As we continue to ensure our clients’ needs are met across every aspect of capital markets, John’s expertise only strengthens Proskauer’s ability to service asset managers across the UK, Europe and the US’.

Bowden, who co-heads the global finance practice, added: ‘CLO issuance is increasing and John’s extensive work in the sector will help our asset manager clients capitalise on the opportunities ahead. John is unmatched in his experience, and adding him to our finance team deepens our bench of experts to support our clients’ growing needs.’

Goldfinch joined then-A&O in February as part of a five-lawyer team after over twelve years at Milbank. He left the firm in September following a drink-driving conviction.

Commenting on his move in a statement, Goldfinch said: ‘I am delighted to join Proskauer and build on my work in the structured finance space as part of the Firm’s broader Global Finance strategy. As demand in the sector inexorably grows, clients who look to innovate and differentiate themselves need a firm with deep experience across the full spectrum of asset management practice areas, including CLOs.

‘Proskauer is a global leader in fund formation, private credit and global finance. This is an exciting and compelling opportunity to join a firm whose strategy and focus in these areas is unmatched. I am very much looking forward to contributing to and strengthening their platform as we support clients’ continued success.’

