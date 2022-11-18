‘People are at the core’: ESG-focused Butterworth named TLT senior partner

TLT has elected a new senior partner, with head of pensions Sasha Butterworth set to assume the role at the beginning of 2023.

Taking over from Andrew Glynn, who has vacated the position after seven years, Butterworth will assume a range of new duties within the firm. These include chairing both the renumeration and promotions committees.

Speaking to Legal Business, Butterworth outlined her priorities going forward: ‘People are at the core of everything we do. One of our initiatives is TLT World, which means that people can work where they want and how they want, as longs as they are meeting client needs. We have some people in the office all the time, some who work completely from home, and some who do a mixture of both. We are completely committed to that model going forward, and I am just looking to continue the great work done by my predecessor Andrew Glynn.

‘We have also started to integrate the new routes to solicitor qualification. We have had our first cohort of legal apprenticeship and graduate legal apprenticeship candidates begin their programmes; my secretary is one of them. I’m sad to lose her, but it shows how great she is! The legal solicitor apprenticeship is now open to external candidates, and the graduate solicitor apprenticeship is only open to internal candidates for the moment.’

Another of Butterworth’s duties will be leading TLT’s responsible business agenda. Earlier this year, the firm had its commitment to reach net zero by 2040, verified by the Science Based Targets initiative. On the subject, she added: ‘Responsible business is another key thing for us. We recently received ISO 14001 certification, which is basically the gold standard for sustainable business. We are also committed to reaching net zero by 2040, which is a really ambitious target.’

In addition to her senior partner responsibilities, Butterworth will continue to act as head of pensions and maintain a practice that includes advising on the pension aspects of outsourcing from the public sector and reducing scheme liabilities with medically underwritten buy-ins.

‘I’ll be focusing on key pensions clients,’ she confirmed. ‘I won’t have the complete caseload I have now, but I will be doing around 50% alongside my new duties as senior partner.’

