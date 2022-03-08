Legal Business Blogs

International Women’s Day 2022: Barbara L. Becker, chair & managing partner, Gibson Dunn, New York

Posted on |
Gender diversity
International Women’s Day 2022: Barbara L. Becker, chair & managing partner, Gibson Dunn, New York

Which woman most inspired you in your career and why?

That is a hard question! I think I take inspiration from lots of different women. I admire the intensity of all-star athletes like Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka, who are so dedicated to their craft from an early age. I look up to ceiling-crackers like Ruth Bader Ginsberg, with her incrementalism approach, and Indra Nooyi, who grew up in India and led an iconic American company. And I’m inspired by my mother, who majored in Math at Barnard and worked as a Computer Science professor throughout my childhood—a time when I didn’t know any other working mothers.

What advice would you give to aspiring female lawyers?
There are a few pieces of advice I would offer, starting with: Know how valuable you are to your organisations! Similarly, when presented with opportunities, stretch to say yes. And finally, find people who are invested in your success, recognising that mentoring relationships are a two-way street. Avoid being a passive mentee—instead, work hard and over-deliver, which has the benefit of building both your reputation and that of your sponsor.

Related  Global 100 ten-year view: Bad timing

This year’s IWD theme is ‘breakthebias’ on gender inequality, discrimination and stereotypes – how biased is the US commercial legal market these days and what is the change that most needs to happen?

There need to be more women in leadership roles at firms and clients need to be deliberate about having women lead their matters. It is important for all of us to be intentional in who we staff, who we mentor and who we recruit and champion across all demographic lines – and have these opportunities extend beyond addressing just the gender gap. We are making progress in these areas, though there is certainly more to do!

Related Content

Comment: Women in law – A belated bandwagon, but still welcomeComment: Women in law – A belated bandwagon, but still welcome
We wanted diversity, we got box-ticking – real change on diversity needs leadership in lawWe wanted diversity, we got box-ticking – real change on diversity needs leadership in law
Progress but still work to do on Bunhill Row as Slaughter and May discloses gender pay disparityProgress but still work to do on Bunhill Row as Slaughter and May discloses gender pay disparity

More in Blogs

Revolving doors: Greenberg continues City hiring spree as Jones Day snaps up Hogan Lovells antitrust partner Revolving doors: Greenberg continues City hiring spree as Jones Day snaps up Hogan Lovells antitrust partner
Deal watch: Global London elite turns out for KKR’s Refresco buyout and Macquarie’s Roadchef acquisition Deal watch: Global London elite turns out for KKR’s Refresco buyout and Macquarie’s Roadchef acquisition
‘Dramatic expansion’: Goodwin’s London turnover spikes 63% amid lateral bonanza ‘Dramatic expansion’: Goodwin’s London turnover spikes 63% amid lateral bonanza