Hogan Lovells snaps up corporate and finance team from White & Case in Milan

Four partners and one local partner have made the move from White & Case to Hogan Lovells, with Ferigo Foscari, Iacopo Canino, Alessandro Seganfreddo, Piero de Mattia and Bianca Caruso joining as partners in the firm’s Milan office.



The team’s expertise spans M&A, private equity, capital markets, leveraged finance, and private credit. Foscari, Canino, Seganfreddo, and de Mattia were partners at White & Case, while Caruso was a local partner.

Following the departures, White & Case’s Milan office now has 44 lawyers and 11 trainees, according to the firm’s website. Of the remaining lawyers, 34 are members of the firm’s various transactional practices, including 13 partners.

Just four months ago, White & Case hired Sabrina Borocci from Hogan Lovells into its antitrust practice in Milan.

Hogan Lovells has also been expanding in Italy. Earlier this month, the firm hired a 13-strong team of restructuring and special situations (RSS) lawyers from DLA Piper in Rome and Milan, led by partners Francesco De Gennaro and Alessandro Lanzi. De Gennaro joined as head of Hogan Lovells RSS practice in Italy.

In February last year, the firm tapped Orrick for a 23-strong team of M&A finance lawyers led by Orrick’s former managing partner for Europe, Patrizio Messina, who joined Hogan Lovells’ Rome office as managing partner for Italy.

The team from Orrick included four lateral partners: Annalisa Dentoni-Litta, Madeleine Horrocks, Alessandro Accrocca and Paola Barometro, alongside vertical partner Sabrina Setini.

Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar stressed the importance of Italy to the firm in a statement: ‘Investing in Italy and the wider FRIS region – France and Spain – is a core element of our strategy. This is an important region for our global firm – our people in Paris, Madrid, Rome, and Milan work closely with many of the firm’s most important clients on some of the most complex work, not only in the region but around the globe.’

A White & Case spokesperson said in a statement: ‘We can confirm that Ferigo Foscari, Iacopo Canino, Alessandro Seganfreddo and Piero de Mattia have left White & Case. We wish them well in the future.’

tom.cox@legalease.co.uk