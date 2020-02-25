Legal Business Blogs

Freshfields loses key rising star Newhouse as Latham renews City M&A push

Posted on |
Strategic recruitment Freshfields Bruckhaus DeringerLatham & Watkins
Freshfields loses key rising star Newhouse as Latham renews City M&A push

In the latest blow to the UK Magic Circle, Latham & Watkins has hired one of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s brightest young partners, Sam Newhouse.

The US giant confirmed today (25 February) its most significant move in the UK public company M&A space since the hire of Allen & Overy’s well-liked M&A partner Ed Barnett in 2017.

One of the Magic Circle firm’s M&A partners hitting their early-40s prime, Newhouse was both popular and much tipped for his work with energy clients including Total and Essar.

In October last year, Newhouse led a Freshfields team advising Neptune Energy on its acquisition of Edison E&P’s UK and Norwegian producing, development and exploration assets from Energean Oil & Gas. The team also advised Neptune Energy on its acquisition of ENGIE E&P in February 2018.

A Freshfields lifer, he joined the City firm in 2003 as a trainee, qualified in 2005 and made partner in 2013.

marco.cillario@legalease.co.uk

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

Willkie Farr moves to build City private equity capability with hire of Kirkland duoWillkie Farr moves to build City private equity capability with hire of Kirkland duo
A special situation – Macfarlanes overcomes lateral reluctance with rare spate of hiresA special situation – Macfarlanes overcomes lateral reluctance with rare spate of hires
Olswang brings in ex-Linklaters Paris TMT head in further hire on the ContinentOlswang brings in ex-Linklaters Paris TMT head in further hire on the Continent
Fieldfisher makes major structured finance play with Freshfields hireFieldfisher makes major structured finance play with Freshfields hire
Freshfields and Davis Polk win roles as Comcast eyes Sky with ‘superior’ £22bn bidFreshfields and Davis Polk win roles as Comcast eyes Sky with ‘superior’ £22bn bid
‘All cylinders running’: Latham breaks the $3m PEP mark and adds $1bn to its post-crisis top line‘All cylinders running’: Latham breaks the $3m PEP mark and adds $1bn to its post-crisis top line

More in Blogs

Ashurst enters US West Coast with four-lawyer Santa Monica projects play Ashurst enters US West Coast with four-lawyer Santa Monica projects play
‘Healthy competition’: LOD comes full circle with launch of challenger UK law firm ‘Healthy competition’: LOD comes full circle with launch of challenger UK law firm
A&O re-elects Dejonghe for a second term after heavyweight challenge A&O re-elects Dejonghe for a second term after heavyweight challenge