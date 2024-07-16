O’Melveny and Hogan Lovells lead PE hiring wave as Kirkland boosts tech team with Clifford Chance hire

Ashurst global PE co-head exits to O’Melveny as Hogan Lovells hires from K&L Gates and Weil and Kirkland picks up a CC tech partner.

O’Melveny & Myers expanded its London office with the hires of Ashurst’s David Carter and Braeden Donnelly, bringing O’Melveny’s London partner headcount to seven.

Carter is a Legal 500 Hall of Famer for mid-market private equity transactions. He was global co-head of Ashurst’s PE practice, and brings over 20 years of experience in leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate reconstructions. Donnelly, a partner at Ashurst for five years, has experience advising on UK and multijurisdictional PE transactions for clients including Agilitas, CapVest, and Liberty Hall Capital Partners.

Commenting on their departure, Ashurst’s global CEO Paul Jenkins told Legal Business: ‘We wish David and Braeden the very best. We also made some significant hires and internal promotions, so for us it’s a matter of continuing to invest and look for opportunities to continue to grow that team.’

Also active in PE was Hogan Lovells, which hired James Cross as a lateral and Nick Cusack as a vertical. This follows last month’s hire of special situations partner Sam Norris from Ropes & Gray, signaling continued growth in the firm’s largest office.

Joining from K&L Gates where he served nearly six years as a partner, Cross’s expertise includes advising investors and management on buyouts, restructurings, and bolt-on acquisitions, with a notable track record in complex cross-border transactions for Chinese and US investors.

Cusack, a specialist in leveraged finance transactions with a focus on private credit, joins as partner from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where he was counsel in the banking and finance group.

Global corporate & finance practice group head James Doyle emphasised the strategic importance of these hires, stating: ‘Their arrival helps us to continue to service the increasingly important and sophisticated global private capital market across the full investment life cycle.’

Elsewhere, André Duminy has joined Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in the firm’s technology and IP transactions practice, concluding a nearly 25-year tenure at Clifford Chance.

Specialising in technology and business separation issues, as well as multi-vendor and multijurisdictional carveout transactions, Duminy is set to enhance the firm’s tech and IP transactions offering, alongside its broader M&A practice in Europe.

‘André’s skill set strongly supports out private equity and financial sponsor clients’ investments across relevant asset classes,’ said Kirkland corporate partner and executive committee member Matthew Elliott in a statement. ‘His hire will help spearhead the development of the London Technology & IP Transactions practice as our transactional offering continues to evolve and drive growth opportunities,’ he continued.

Simmons & Simmons has also strengthened its London PE offering with its hire of Richard Kyle, who joins from Eversheds after over two decades.

Kyle brings expertise in EU transactions, financing, PE, international M&A, and special situation transactions. His hire underscores Simmons’ commitment to expanding its mid-market PE practice following its May hire of Osborne Clarke PE head Tim Hewens.

‘It’s an excellent time to join, with the firm prioritising the expansion of its mid-market private equity offering. With strong EU transactional and financing capabilities, a wide international network, and a sector focus aligned with that of my clients, Simmons is a fantastic fit for my practice,’ Kyle said in a statement.

Covington & Burling has enhanced its EMEA PE practice with the addition of partners Lyndsey Laverack and Jade Williams-Adedeji in London, complementing the February hire of Paul Hastings’ Adrian Chiodo as European leveraged finance practice head.

Laverack, previously at Sidley Austin, focuses on PE and cross-border M&A, particularly in equity investments in real estate and social infrastructure assets. Williams-Adedeji, also joining from Sidley after over almost two decades, advises clients on the real estate investment cycle, including debt and equity investments, as well as direct asset acquisitions and disposals.

Meanwhile, White & Case has expanded its investment funds practice and global private equity industry group with its hire of Alexandra Chauvin as a secondaries partner in London.

Chauvin, who joins from Ropes & Gray where she led the European secondaries team, brings extensive experience in US and European secondaries transactions.

Chauvin marks the firm’s third recent hire from Ropes: Emily Brown joined as investment funds practice head last November after making partner at Ropes in April 2021, followed by Lavanya Raghavan, who was a counsel at Ropes and joined W&C as a partner in March.

‘With deep experience in the US and Europe, Alexandra will strengthen our funds and secondaries capabilities globally and be well-placed to capitalize on a market that is growing at speed’, said Brown in a statement.

Elsewhere, Jenner & Block expanded its litigation team with its hire of Legal 500 banking litigation leading individual Edward Davis. Davis joins from Stephenson Harwood, where he co-headed the London litigation practice for 25 years, handling complex banking and fund-related matters, fraud cases, and corporate disputes.

Also active in disputes was Fladgate, which hired Ashurst counsel Thomas Karalis into its dispute resolution group as a partner. A Legal 500 international arbitration rising star, Karalis joins with over 15 years’ experience, and brings the firm’s London partner headcount to just shy of 100.

Shoosmiths has grown its London employment practice with the addition of Adam Lambert, who joins from BCLP, where he led the UK employment and labour group. Lambert brings nearly 30 years of experience to complement Shoosmiths’ 50-strong national employment team.

Additionally, Rachel Orton has joined Clyde & Co as a partner in the firm’s real estate team. Formerly partner and head of senior living at Addleshaw Goddard, Orton brings experience in advising on healthcare and living sector developments, including hospitals, supported living, dementia care assets, and infrastructure transactions.

Finally, looking overseas, Freshfields continued its run of aggressive US expansion with its hire of Skadden tax head Steven Matays into its New York tax practice.

Matays brings over 20 years of experience in handling complex U.S. and international tax matters, focusing on M&A, spinoffs, debt and equity offerings, corporate restructurings, and joint ventures.

Matays said in a statement: ‘Freshfields is the firm to watch in the US. I’ve been impressed by how the firm has become a go-to outside counsel for the most important assignments of high-profile clients especially in M&A over the last few years. I’m excited to be a part of this vibrant team and I look forward to contributing to the next phase of growth.’

