DACB to launch in New York and LA with hire of 30-strong team from pair of US firms

DAC Beachcroft is set to make a major step into the US market, recruiting a 30-strong group of lawyers from two firms to launch in New York and Los Angeles in January.

The firm is taking on four partners and 26 other lawyers and staff from insurance and reinsurance boutique Vogrin & Frimet and national firm Robinson+Cole.

Vogrin & Frimet is an eight-lawyer firm with offices in New York, Los Angeles and New Jersey, while Robinson+Cole is a much larger, full-service firm, with around 400 lawyers across nine US bases.

Name partners George Vogrin and Mike Frimet will join from Vogrin & Frimet with their six colleagues, while partners Lawrence Klein and Gilbert Lee will move over from Robinson+Cole, alongside 20 other lawyers and staff.

All four partners are primarily based in New York, but will spend time in California. Vogrin and Frimet specialise in insurance coverage and reinsurance matters, with particular experience representing global insurers in the London insurance market, while Klein and Lee are insurance coverage specialists, who both previously worked at Sedgwick, the US firm which closed in 2018.

In the short term, the bulk of the team will be based in New York, with the firm expecting to expand the Los Angeles office in future.

‘Continuing our international expansion is one of the key elements of our strategy,’ said David Pollitt, DACB’s managing partner (pictured).

‘Being able to establish operations in the thriving US legal market not only satisfies a key client demand within our insurance practice, but also gives potential for our clients across other areas of our business to benefit from our presence in the US market,’ he continued.

The move follows a series of international office openings for the firm. Over the past nine months, DACB has launched in Hong Kong and Peru, building on last year’s expansion into Milan, Rome, and Buenos Aires.

The firm does also have a representative office in Miami, which it opened in 2016 with the hire of business development manager Sascha Stullenberg from AIG. Since 2017, the firm has also been a member of the four-way Legalign Global alliance with three other insurance-focused law firms – Germany’s BLD Bach Langheid Dallmayr, US firm Wilson Elser, and Wotton Kearney in Australia.

DACB this year posted its tenth consecutive year of revenue growth, with a 9% increase in turnover to £326.5m. Profit before tax saw a 15% increase to £71m, while partner profits rose to £700,000, up 7% from last year’s £652,000.

Managing partner David Pollitt told LB earlier this year that the basis for the firm’s recent international strategy has been to ‘talking to clients about where they see growth and specific needs, and determining how we can support them in those areas’.

