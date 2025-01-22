Legal Business

Putting a number on it – how do clients rate Slaughter and May?

Legal 500 data Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May

Lawyers and
Team Quality

83.08

Quality of partners 87.25

Quality of associates 79.08

Partner availability and engagement 83.75

All scores are global and /100.

Late last year, Legal Business and Legal 500 unveiled a data project that has been in the works for some time – looking at how highly firms are recommended by clients.

That data, collected from Legal 500 referees, offers an entirely new perspective on the world’s largest law firms, enabling us to reorder the Global 100 by a new customer satisfaction metric – Net Promoter Score (NPS)*.

Of the eighteen UK-heritage firms in the Global 100, the firm with the highest NPS is Slaughter and May (and we will be revealing NPS for the LB100 very soon) but NPS is not the only metric we have data for – we also ask referees to score law firms on metrics such as billing, communication and value for money

So while Slaughters comes highly recommended by clients – how does it compare to its peers on criteria such as partner and associate quality and availability?

