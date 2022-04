‘People typically underestimate the innovative powers that are out there,’ reflects Rick van Aerssen, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s global managing partner. ‘The adaptability of society has been significant. The way that the different economies have weathered the storm from the pandemic has been north of what we would have anticipated two years ago. I personally think the same will hold true for any crisis.’

