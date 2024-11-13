The Client’s View on DLA Piper – how do your lawyers score?

What do clients really think about the service they get from your firm? Every year, the Legal 500 asks hundreds of thousands of clients how they rate firms on a range of metrics, including lawyers and team quality, value, billing, and industry knowledge.

The scores we collect allow us to benchmark firms against each other – this article looks at how DLA compares to its peers for lawyers and team quality.

How DLA compares to the Global 100 for lawyer and team quality

The graph below shows all scores for the Global 100 firms – the green dots representing firms which score above average for lawyers and team quality, and the red dots below. DLA’s score of 79.52 sits below the Global 100 average of 81.97.

DLA Piper Lawyers and

Team Quality 79.52 Quality of partners 82.29 Quality of associates 74.80 Partner availability and engagement 81.87 All scores are global and /100.

The client scoring data also shows how DLA Piper rates in comparison to its competitor firms for quality of partners, quality of associates, and partner availability and engagement, among many other key metrics.

