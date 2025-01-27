A&O Shearman only firm to pick up new KC as silk appointments rise

This year’s 2024 round of King’s Counsel appointments saw only one solicitor advocate take silk – in line with each of the last two years and down from five in the 2021 round and six in the 2020 round.

Sheila Ahuja KC (pictured) became the sole solicitor advocate to take silk this year. Singapore-based Ahuja co-heads the India group at A&O Shearman, and is recognised as a Legal 500 leading partner for arbitration in Singapore.

‘I am truly honoured to receive this recognition and am deeply grateful to my family, friends, colleagues and clients for their unwavering support’, said Ahuja in a statement.

This marked the third year in a row that saw only one solicitor advocate take silk, with Ahuja following Withers public international law head and international arbitration co-head Hussein Haeri last year and Herbert Smith Freehills arbitration specialist Mike McClure the year before.

Five solicitors applied to take silk this year – down from seven in the 2023 round and eight in the 2022 round.

105 KCs were appointed this year, up from 95 last year. The total success rate dipped slightly, however, down to 32% from just under 34% last year.

Women again outperformed men, with a 39% success rate compared to 30% for men. 38% of woman applicants and 32% of men took silk last year, compared to 47% and 29% in the 2022 round and 63% and 28% in the 2021 round. The gap between women’s success rate and men’s reached its highest point in 2021, when 63% of women who applied and 28% of men took silk.

At the same time, the gender balance of the new KCs favoured men, with 72 men taking silk (69% of the total) and 33 women (31%). Last year saw 65 new men appointed KC (68% of the total) and 30 women (32%).

The new silks included 18 applicants who declared an ethnic origin other than white – a 30% success rate, up from 27% last year but down from 33% in the 2022 round and 40% in the 2021 round – as well as eight applicants who declared a disability (42% success rate).

None of a total of ten Black applicants took silk this year, along with none of the five employed barristers who applied.

Doughty Street Chambers and Essex Court Chambers were the most successful sets this year, with five new KCs apiece, including Doughty Street’s Tony Vaughan KC, who was elected to parliament last year for the Labour Party as the MP for Folkestone and Hythe.

Other sets with multiple appointments include 23 Essex Street, 6KBW College Hill, Essex Court Chambers, and Landmark Chambers, each with four new silks.

‘I would like to offer my congratulations to all the new silks announced today’, said chair of the selection panel Monisha Shah in a statement. ‘The selection process is a rigorous and demanding one and I believe that every one of these new silks will be a credit to their profession.’

She continued: ‘I am particularly pleased to note the many successful applicants from a range of diverse backgrounds including minoritised communities and those with disabilities. However, we continue to be concerned about the lack of success of black applicants and the challenges they face to demonstrate their excellence in the higher courts of England and Wales in the course of their careers.’

alexander.ryan@legalbusiness.co.uk

