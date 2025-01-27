A&O Shearman only firm to pick up new KC as silk appointments rise

Legal Business Blogs

This year’s 2024 round of King’s Counsel appointments saw only one solicitor advocate take silk – in line with each of the last two years and down from five in the 2021 round and six in the 2020 round.

Sheila Ahuja KC (pictured) became the sole solicitor advocate to take silk this year. Singapore-based Ahuja co-heads the India group at A&O Shearman, and is recognised as a Legal 500 leading partner for arbitration in Singapore.

‘I am truly honoured to receive this recognition and am deeply grateful to my family, friends, colleagues and clients for their unwavering support’, said Ahuja in a statement.

This marked the third year in a row that saw only one solicitor advocate take silk, with Ahuja following Withers public international law head and international arbitration co-head Hussein Haeri last year and Herbert Smith Freehills arbitration specialist Mike McClure the year before.

Five solicitors applied to take silk this year – down from seven in the 2023 round and eight in the 2022 round.

105 KCs were appointed this year, up from 95 last year. The total success rate dipped slightly, however, down to 32% from just under 34% last year.

Women again outperformed men, with a 39% success rate compared to 30% for men. 38% of woman applicants and 32% of men took silk last year, compared to 47% and 29% in the 2022 round and 63% and 28% in the 2021 round. The gap between women’s success rate and men’s reached its highest point in 2021, when 63% of women who applied and 28% of men took silk.

At the same time, the gender balance of the new KCs favoured men, with 72 men taking silk (69% of the total) and 33 women (31%). Last year saw 65 new men appointed KC (68% of the total) and 30 women (32%).

The new silks included 18 applicants who declared an ethnic origin other than white – a 30% success rate, up from 27% last year but down from 33% in the 2022 round and 40% in the 2021 round – as well as eight applicants who declared a disability (42% success rate).

None of a total of ten Black applicants took silk this year, along with none of the five employed barristers who applied.

Doughty Street Chambers and Essex Court Chambers were the most successful sets this year, with five new KCs apiece, including Doughty Street’s Tony Vaughan KC, who was elected to parliament last year for the Labour Party as the MP for Folkestone and Hythe.

Other sets with multiple appointments include 23 Essex Street, 6KBW College Hill, Essex Court Chambers, and Landmark Chambers, each with four new silks.

‘I would like to offer my congratulations to all the new silks announced today’, said chair of the selection panel Monisha Shah in a statement. ‘The selection process is a rigorous and demanding one and I believe that every one of these new silks will be a credit to their profession.’

She continued: ‘I am particularly pleased to note the many successful applicants from a range of diverse backgrounds including minoritised communities and those with disabilities. However, we continue to be concerned about the lack of success of black applicants and the challenges they face to demonstrate their excellence in the higher courts of England and Wales in the course of their careers.’

Full list of 2024 round silks:

Name Set or firm
Adam Wagner KC Doughty Street Chambers
Adrian Berry KC Garden Court Chambers
Alex Barden KC Fountain Court Chambers
Alexander Brown KC One Essex Court Chambers
Alison Easton KC Coram Chambers
Amy Mannion KC 1 Crown Office Row Brighton
Andrew Fenn KC Atkin Chambers
Angharad Parry KC Twenty Essex
Anton Dudnikov KC Essex Court Chambers
Azeem Suterwalla KC Monckton Chambers
Ben Bradley KC Outer Temple Chambers
Bilal Rawat KC 5 Essex Chambers
Cameron Crowe KC Gough Square Chambers
Cecilia Ivimy KC 11 KBW
Charles Langley KC 2 Bedford Row
Ciaran Keller KC Essex Court Chambers
Danny Moore KC Six Pump Court
David Bedenham KC 11 KBW
David Rhodes KC Doughty Street Chambers
David Walsh KC Essex Court Chambers
Donald Lilly KC 4 Stone Buildings
Edward Craven KC Matrix Chambers
Edward Harrison KC Brick Court Chambers
Edward Kemp KC Matrix Chambers
Emily James KC  1GC | Family Law
Emma Zeb KC Gatehouse Chambers
Fraser Campbell KC Blackstone Chambers
Geoffrey Pritchard KC Three New Square
George Thomas KC Serjeants’ Inn Chambers
Geraldine Kelly KC New Park Court Chambers
Gerard Hillman KC Libertas Chambers
Gillian Batts KC Park Square Barristers Ltd.
Harriet Townsend KC Cornerstone Barristers
Ian McLoughlin KC Red Lion Chambers
Imran Afzal KC Field Court Tax Chambers
Jacob Dean KC 5RB
Jacqueline Renton KC 4PB
James Berry KC Serjeants’ Inn Chambers
James Bloomer KC 23ES
Jane Russell KC Essex Court Chambers
Jason Pobjoy KC Blackstone Chambers
Jason Robinson KC 7 King’s Bench Walk
Jennifer Josephs KC St Philips Chambers
Jodie Mittell KC 3PB
John-Paul Swoboda KC 12 King’s Bench Walk
Jonathan Price KC Doughty Street Chambers
Julia Smyth KC Landmark Chambers
Justin Kitson KC Selborne Chambers
Kathryn Pickard KC 11 South Square
Katie Phillips KC 42BR Barristers
Laura Poots KC Pump Court Tax Chambers
Lesley Bates KC 23ES
Marika Lemos KC Devereux
Matthew Morrison KC Serle Court
Michael Walsh KC Serle Court
Michelle Menashy KC One Essex Court
Naina Patel KC Blackstone Chambers
Naomi Madderson KC Crown Chambers
Nathaniel Duckworth KC Falcon Chambers
Nicholas Dunham KC Foundry Chambers
Nicholas Yeo KC Three Raymond Buildings
Niranjan Venkatesan KC One Essex Court
Oliver Cook KC Libertas Chambers
Oliver Powell KC Outer Temple Chambers
Paul Jarvis KC 6KBW College Hill
Peter Caldwell KC Doughty Street Chambers
Peter Mant KC 39 Essex Chambers
Rachel Scott KC Three Raymond Buildings
Rachel Spearing KC Serjeants’ Inn Chambers
Rebecca Harris KC QEB Hollis Whiteman
Rebecca Page KC Maitland Chambers
Richard Coplin KC Keating Chambers
Richard English KC Lincoln House Chambers
Richard Jones KC 1GC | Family Law
Rob George KC Harcourt Chambers
Robert Mundy KC St Philips Chambers
Rupert Allen KC Fountain Court Chambers
Ruth Hughes KC 5 Stone Buildings
Samuel Skinner KC The 36 Group
Sasha Blackmore KC Landmark Chambers
Sassa-Ann Amaouche KC 29 Bedford Row Chambers
Simon Allison KC Landmark Chambers
Simon Hale KC 4 Pump Court
Simon Ray KC 6KBW College Hill
Stuart Biggs KC Cloth Fair Chambers
Tariq Baloch KC Essex Court
Thomas Robinson KC Wilberforce Chambers
Tim Forte KC 3TG Barristers
Tom Cross KC 11 KBW
Tom Walkling KC St Philips Chambers
Wayne Clark KC Falcon Chambers
William Edwards KC 3 Verulam Buildings
Zack Simons KC Landmark Chambers
Flora Page KC 23ES
Francis McGrath KC 23ES
James Brown KC 5KBW
Kate Wilkinson KC 6KBW College Hill
Lawrence Selby KC 9BR Chambers
Melanie Cumberland KC 6KBW College Hill
Nakul Dewan KC Twenty Essex
Sheila Ahuja KC A&O Shearman
Simon Wilshire KC 4BB
Thomas Schofield KC No5 Barristers’ Chambers
Anthony Vaughan KC Doughty Street Chambers
Dan Feetham KC 3 Hare Court
