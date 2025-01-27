A&O Shearman only firm to pick up new KC as silk appointments rise

This year’s 2024 round of King’s Counsel appointments saw only one solicitor advocate take silk – in line with each of the last two years and down from five in the 2021 round and six in the 2020 round.
Sheila Ahuja KC (pictured) became the sole solicitor advocate to take silk this year. Singapore-based Ahuja co-heads the India group at A&O Shearman, and is recognised as a Legal 500 leading partner for arbitration in Singapore.
‘I am truly honoured to receive this recognition and am deeply grateful to my family, friends, colleagues and clients for their unwavering support’, said Ahuja in a statement.
This marked the third year in a row that saw only one solicitor advocate take silk, with Ahuja following Withers public international law head and international arbitration co-head Hussein Haeri last year and Herbert Smith Freehills arbitration specialist Mike McClure the year before.
Five solicitors applied to take silk this year – down from seven in the 2023 round and eight in the 2022 round.
105 KCs were appointed this year, up from 95 last year. The total success rate dipped slightly, however, down to 32% from just under 34% last year.
Women again outperformed men, with a 39% success rate compared to 30% for men. 38% of woman applicants and 32% of men took silk last year, compared to 47% and 29% in the 2022 round and 63% and 28% in the 2021 round. The gap between women’s success rate and men’s reached its highest point in 2021, when 63% of women who applied and 28% of men took silk.
At the same time, the gender balance of the new KCs favoured men, with 72 men taking silk (69% of the total) and 33 women (31%). Last year saw 65 new men appointed KC (68% of the total) and 30 women (32%).
The new silks included 18 applicants who declared an ethnic origin other than white – a 30% success rate, up from 27% last year but down from 33% in the 2022 round and 40% in the 2021 round – as well as eight applicants who declared a disability (42% success rate).
None of a total of ten Black applicants took silk this year, along with none of the five employed barristers who applied.
Doughty Street Chambers and Essex Court Chambers were the most successful sets this year, with five new KCs apiece, including Doughty Street’s Tony Vaughan KC, who was elected to parliament last year for the Labour Party as the MP for Folkestone and Hythe.
Other sets with multiple appointments include 23 Essex Street, 6KBW College Hill, Essex Court Chambers, and Landmark Chambers, each with four new silks.
‘I would like to offer my congratulations to all the new silks announced today’, said chair of the selection panel Monisha Shah in a statement. ‘The selection process is a rigorous and demanding one and I believe that every one of these new silks will be a credit to their profession.’
She continued: ‘I am particularly pleased to note the many successful applicants from a range of diverse backgrounds including minoritised communities and those with disabilities. However, we continue to be concerned about the lack of success of black applicants and the challenges they face to demonstrate their excellence in the higher courts of England and Wales in the course of their careers.’
alexander.ryan@legalbusiness.co.uk
Full list of 2024 round silks:
|Name
|Set or firm
|Adam Wagner KC
|Doughty Street Chambers
|Adrian Berry KC
|Garden Court Chambers
|Alex Barden KC
|Fountain Court Chambers
|Alexander Brown KC
|One Essex Court Chambers
|Alison Easton KC
|Coram Chambers
|Amy Mannion KC
|1 Crown Office Row Brighton
|Andrew Fenn KC
|Atkin Chambers
|Angharad Parry KC
|Twenty Essex
|Anton Dudnikov KC
|Essex Court Chambers
|Azeem Suterwalla KC
|Monckton Chambers
|Ben Bradley KC
|Outer Temple Chambers
|Bilal Rawat KC
|5 Essex Chambers
|Cameron Crowe KC
|Gough Square Chambers
|Cecilia Ivimy KC
|11 KBW
|Charles Langley KC
|2 Bedford Row
|Ciaran Keller KC
|Essex Court Chambers
|Danny Moore KC
|Six Pump Court
|David Bedenham KC
|11 KBW
|David Rhodes KC
|Doughty Street Chambers
|David Walsh KC
|Essex Court Chambers
|Donald Lilly KC
|4 Stone Buildings
|Edward Craven KC
|Matrix Chambers
|Edward Harrison KC
|Brick Court Chambers
|Edward Kemp KC
|Matrix Chambers
|Emily James KC
|1GC | Family Law
|Emma Zeb KC
|Gatehouse Chambers
|Fraser Campbell KC
|Blackstone Chambers
|Geoffrey Pritchard KC
|Three New Square
|George Thomas KC
|Serjeants’ Inn Chambers
|Geraldine Kelly KC
|New Park Court Chambers
|Gerard Hillman KC
|Libertas Chambers
|Gillian Batts KC
|Park Square Barristers Ltd.
|Harriet Townsend KC
|Cornerstone Barristers
|Ian McLoughlin KC
|Red Lion Chambers
|Imran Afzal KC
|Field Court Tax Chambers
|Jacob Dean KC
|5RB
|Jacqueline Renton KC
|4PB
|James Berry KC
|Serjeants’ Inn Chambers
|James Bloomer KC
|23ES
|Jane Russell KC
|Essex Court Chambers
|Jason Pobjoy KC
|Blackstone Chambers
|Jason Robinson KC
|7 King’s Bench Walk
|Jennifer Josephs KC
|St Philips Chambers
|Jodie Mittell KC
|3PB
|John-Paul Swoboda KC
|12 King’s Bench Walk
|Jonathan Price KC
|Doughty Street Chambers
|Julia Smyth KC
|Landmark Chambers
|Justin Kitson KC
|Selborne Chambers
|Kathryn Pickard KC
|11 South Square
|Katie Phillips KC
|42BR Barristers
|Laura Poots KC
|Pump Court Tax Chambers
|Lesley Bates KC
|23ES
|Marika Lemos KC
|Devereux
|Matthew Morrison KC
|Serle Court
|Michael Walsh KC
|Serle Court
|Michelle Menashy KC
|One Essex Court
|Naina Patel KC
|Blackstone Chambers
|Naomi Madderson KC
|Crown Chambers
|Nathaniel Duckworth KC
|Falcon Chambers
|Nicholas Dunham KC
|Foundry Chambers
|Nicholas Yeo KC
|Three Raymond Buildings
|Niranjan Venkatesan KC
|One Essex Court
|Oliver Cook KC
|Libertas Chambers
|Oliver Powell KC
|Outer Temple Chambers
|Paul Jarvis KC
|6KBW College Hill
|Peter Caldwell KC
|Doughty Street Chambers
|Peter Mant KC
|39 Essex Chambers
|Rachel Scott KC
|Three Raymond Buildings
|Rachel Spearing KC
|Serjeants’ Inn Chambers
|Rebecca Harris KC
|QEB Hollis Whiteman
|Rebecca Page KC
|Maitland Chambers
|Richard Coplin KC
|Keating Chambers
|Richard English KC
|Lincoln House Chambers
|Richard Jones KC
|1GC | Family Law
|Rob George KC
|Harcourt Chambers
|Robert Mundy KC
|St Philips Chambers
|Rupert Allen KC
|Fountain Court Chambers
|Ruth Hughes KC
|5 Stone Buildings
|Samuel Skinner KC
|The 36 Group
|Sasha Blackmore KC
|Landmark Chambers
|Sassa-Ann Amaouche KC
|29 Bedford Row Chambers
|Simon Allison KC
|Landmark Chambers
|Simon Hale KC
|4 Pump Court
|Simon Ray KC
|6KBW College Hill
|Stuart Biggs KC
|Cloth Fair Chambers
|Tariq Baloch KC
|Essex Court
|Thomas Robinson KC
|Wilberforce Chambers
|Tim Forte KC
|3TG Barristers
|Tom Cross KC
|11 KBW
|Tom Walkling KC
|St Philips Chambers
|Wayne Clark KC
|Falcon Chambers
|William Edwards KC
|3 Verulam Buildings
|Zack Simons KC
|Landmark Chambers
|Flora Page KC
|23ES
|Francis McGrath KC
|23ES
|James Brown KC
|5KBW
|Kate Wilkinson KC
|6KBW College Hill
|Lawrence Selby KC
|9BR Chambers
|Melanie Cumberland KC
|6KBW College Hill
|Nakul Dewan KC
|Twenty Essex
|Sheila Ahuja KC
|A&O Shearman
|Simon Wilshire KC
|4BB
|Thomas Schofield KC
|No5 Barristers’ Chambers
|Anthony Vaughan KC
|Doughty Street Chambers
|Dan Feetham KC
|3 Hare Court