When talking to managing partners at law firms based across the UK, one thing is clear – there’s no shortage of challenges for them to contend with.

Whether it’s keeping their staff happy, competing for quality work, or staying on top of client priorities, law firm leaders have their hands full.

But while they juggle all these challenges, shifting dynamics in the major legal markets across the UK mean that new opportunities are emerging for national and regional players, as a tier of firms long viewed as the national elite increasingly turn their attention to the international arena.