From transatlantic mergers to dizzying new heights of competition in the war for talent at both associate and partner level, 2024 has been busy. To help you reflect on the year that was and what’s coming next around the corner, here are LB’s 20 most popular features of 2024, as voted for by you – our readers.

We’ll be back with much much more in 2025.

Market forces: Paul Weiss, Kirkland and the war for London talent

Paul Weiss’s audacious hiring spree in London got everyone’s attention, not least Kirkland & Ellis, whose ranks it repeatedly raided. In April, Elisha Juttla and Georgina Stanley analysed how the strategies of both firms are playing out.

Elite: The rise of the in-house lawyer in private capital

The City’s top private equity lawyers, from private practice and in-house, reflect on the rise of private capital, the evolution of the GC role at PE firms, and what the future might hold, as told to Cameron Purse in September.

When the going gets tough – Global London firms dig in as market reality bites

After years of rapid recruitment, uncertain times have slowed growth among Global London firms, but as Holly McKechnie observed in April, savvy firms are strategically preparing for a market revival.

Baker McKenzie: One eye open

In February, Elisha Juttla delivered a deep dive into Baker McKenzie’s leadership, which has earned praise for its clear strategy amidst tragedy and controversy, asking whether the sleeping giant has finally awoken.

‘If you build it’ – firms put together infra dream teams as market booms

London’s infrastructure lateral market has been sizzling, with US firms aggressively recruiting. This January, Harry Vercoe explored the key factors driving this trend/

‘I’ve called firms and asked why someone isn’t a partner yet’ – the female GCs shaking up PE

Female GCs at private equity firms from Carlyle to KKR and Apollo to Bridgepoint discussed culture, careers, and the challenges of succeeding in the tough world of private capital with Georgina Stanley in September.

‘How hard are you prepared to work?’ – partners who’ve made it on how they built a book of business

Corporate and private equity partners at various career stages shared tips with Elisha Juttla in December about how to build a book of business in London’s uber-competitive market.

A wake-up call to those resisting integration’: HSF US merger marks further shift towards profit-sharing

The announcement of Herbert Smith Freehills proposed US merger with Kramer Levin made headlines this Autumn; in November, Anna Huntley examined the bigger picture behind the latest transatlantic tie-up.

Stress test – partners on how they deal with a life under pressure

City partners spoke to Elisha Juttla and Holly McKechnie in June about how long, unpredictable hours in transactional work take their toll on mental health, and why the industry still needs to change.

Laws of attraction: how elite firms are ramping up their talent retention tactics

With the battle to recruit and retain star partners becoming more intense, the world’s top firms are shaking things up to fend off the competition, as explored by Elisha Juttla in November.

Late bloomer: how Paul Weiss made up for lost time on the global stage

Paul Weiss has made more headlines than most this year with a new international strategy that has shaken up the market – Elisha Juttla looked back on how it all went down

LB’s cases of the year

From group actions to competition claims and ESG-related litigation, 2024 has been a year of complex and multifaceted disputes – Alex Ryan and Bethany Burns analysed the key trends and cases in April.

What Gen Z lawyers really want from their careers

Are ‘woke’ Gen Z lawyers tearing up the status quo? Alex Ryan set about to find out in June, speaking to lawyers of all levels of seniority on how attitudes to work are changing.

The ESG report 2024

As ESG continues its rise up the agenda to business fundamental, LB looked at how the top firms are responding in October.

Marking a merger: how is BCLP’s transatlantic tie-up faring?

From hard facts to future plans, Tom Cox spoke to BCLP’s London leaders and market observers to get their verdict on how the transatlantic tie-up has gone down.

Doubling up: LB100 firms set 10% growth benchmark as more than half pull off double-digit hikes

2023-24 was a bumper year for the UK’s top 100 law firms with an average 10% increase in revenue, Ben Wheway dug into the LB100 data this December to see what was driving the growth.

Euro Elite 2024: Art of resilience

LB took its annual look at the Euro Elite this February, discovering the trends setting the agenda for Europe’s top firms.

Getting to know Kramer Levin – a guide to HSF’s merger partner

Everything you wanted to know about Kramer Levin (but were afraid to ask) – Alex Ryan set out all the details on HSF’s new US merger partner.

Global 100 defy gloom to pass $150bn

The world’s largest law firms defied gloomy predictions to crash through the $150bn mark in this year’s Global 100. Alex Ryan crunched the numbers to find out how.

Scaling up: a look back at the last ten years of disputes in London

A decade after LB’s first Disputes Yearbook, Bethany Burns and Alex Ryan checked in with London’s litigation elite in April to find out what has changed in the last ten years.

Green Ambassadors: The Legal 500 unveils new research into the lawyers fighting for a sustainable future

Meet Legal 500’s Green Ambassadors: the lawyers championing sustainability in major regions across the world.