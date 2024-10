In my second year studying law at university, I fell in love twice. Not only did I meet my future husband, but I also did a vacation scheme at pre-merger Lovells and realised I had also found my career soulmate. Last year was quite special, as I celebrated my 30th anniversary at Hogan Lovells and my 25th wedding anniversary.

