‘We need more lawyers with a green conscience’ – the net zero partner fighting for sustainability

Steve Gummer, head of net zero at Sharpe Pritchard, was recently named as one of Legal 500’s new UK Green Ambassadors. In this Q&A, he discusses the rise of ESG, career highlights, and how law can be a force for social and environmental change

What made you decide to focus on ESG and sustainability within your legal career?

I realised early on that traditional legal frameworks and firms weren’t just outdated; they were part of the problem. Many law firms claim to do green work but still handle oil and gas deals—that contradiction doesn’t sit right with me. This is not to say that any work done with a carbon emission is problematic. We have to be realistic. But certainly it is challenging for entities to laud their green credentials if they continue to create the frameworks for the very biggest global carbon emitters.

I’ve never really been fond of the term ‘ESG.’ It makes sustainability sound like a ‘nice to have’ or a box to check. Addressing climate change isn’t a choice; it’s an existential necessity. I always knew I had to try to be part of the solution. In 20 years, I don’t want to be explaining to my grandchildren why their world died while I stood by and did nothing. At Sharpe Pritchard, we work with regulators, governments, and companies with a genuine investment conscience. For us, sustainability is the only future, and we’re engineering legal strategies that drive the shift to renewable energy with unapologetic urgency.

What has been your proudest professional moment and/or biggest challenge in connection with your sustainability engagement?

It’s hard to pick just one. Helping Portsmouth Water develop a new structure to build the first reservoir in the South East of England since the 1970s was incredible—without it, that part of England will soon face severe water shortages. Working on new-build nuclear projects has been and continues to be exciting because we need new green energy sources to replace our gas and coal-powered baseload. Collaborating with the government to provide financial support for a new wave of floating offshore wind projects, and to increase manufacturing for the components needed to deliver tomorrow’s green infrastructure, has been equally rewarding. Developing a new framework with Ofwat to enable a new wave of water supply projects and working on the Thames Tideway Tunnel to clear waste from the river running through the heart of London have been other highlights. Across all of these projects, I’ve had the privilege of working with amazing lawyers and other experts. No one person can take credit for projects like these.

Since you’ve started practising, what has been the biggest change you’ve seen when it comes to sustainability and ESG?

The sheer proliferation of practitioners and finance is striking, and it’s a great thing. We’ve seen a shift from lip service to real accountability. The legal landscape is catching up with those who still think “green” is just a PR move. We’re witnessing the dawn of a new era where greenwashing isn’t just frowned upon—it’s a legal liability. Finance is also mobilising to tackle these issues. We are seeing viable and credible green investments. That said, my biggest concern is the changes that haven’t happened yet. The progress over the last two decades has been seismic, but it’s still not enough. We need to go faster and further.

What advice would you give to aspiring young lawyers who want to get involved with sustainability matters?

First, do it! It’s your planet too. Law is a powerful tool for social and environmental change. Work with governments, engage with the finance community, and drive this transformation. Second, once you’re in, don’t lose sight of why you’re here. It’s easy to get caught up in chasing billable hours or the NQ pay chase.

Those things matter, but the world doesn’t need more lawyers; it needs more lawyers with a green conscience. If you believe you belong on the frontlines of the most crucial battle of our time, dive in headfirst and use your legal skills to make a difference. Lastly, never stop learning. I’m still learning every day from brilliant colleagues and incredible technical experts. The path to real change isn’t set yet and the tools for the journey aren’t built yet, so work with people who challenge and expand your thinking.