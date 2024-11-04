Overview: G100 defy gloom to pass $150bn
While last year saw the Global 100 struggling against market headwinds, this year finds firms in much ruder health. But with transactional markets yet to make a full recovery, the legal sector could not rely on big deals alone – LB reports on how the world’s largest law firms beat the odds to hit new heights
Main table
Key financials for the top 100 firms
Late bloomer: how Paul Weiss made up for lost time on the global stage
In a year of standout performances, Paul Weiss has made more headlines than most with a new international strategy that has shaken up the market, as LB reports
Laws of attraction – how elite firms are ramping up their talent retention tactics
Facing off against both Magic Circle and US rivals, can White & Case hold its ground?
Methodology and end notes
The Last Word: Global vision
As part of our Global 100 survey, top lawyers share their thoughts on the global market