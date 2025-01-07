‘Seize every opportunity’ – Paul Hastings partner Reena Gogna on City law, Suits and poetry

Paul Hastings finance partner Reena Gogna, who joined the firm from Weil in summer 2024, on coming into law, inspiring women in finance and always keeping perspective.

I was probably heavily influenced by my love for US legal drama series, but I always had a passion for pursuing law. Initially, I imagined becoming a judge but, as I grew older, that ambition shifted to an attraction to the buzz of City life. My desire to become a commercial lawyer was then largely driven by the ultimate goal of becoming a partner.

When I was younger, I used to write a lot of poems—I loved writing. For a time, I considered journalism, particularly the idea of reading the news, presenting, and interviewing. It was the only other career I seriously considered as an alternative to law. Although I haven’t written in a long time, it was definitely a passion of mine growing up.

One of the most rewarding aspects of being a partner is the people you work with. Building a team, mentoring associates, and guiding them as they grow and deepen their understanding of what we do is incredibly fulfilling. I also love working with a diverse range of clients, acting as a strategic adviser while helping my team do the same. The opportunity to work on high-profile, complex transactions—some of which set market-leading precedents or introduce new structures for future deals—is both rewarding and exciting.

I’ve had the opportunity to work with numerous inspiring and successful women in private equity and finance, and seeing their success is something that motivates me. I hope my team would describe me as calm, empowering, and inclusive—someone who consciously creates opportunities for growth, leadership, and ensures every voice is heard.

The best thing about City law is the way lawyers are more invested than ever in achieving the best outcome for their clients. You have to be a technically sound lawyer but, beyond that, what fuels a lot of the deals is standing in your client’s shoes, thinking strategically and commercially so you can be their trusted adviser.

Now more than ever, you see how all the counterparts in a deal work together toward the common goal of achieving a smooth execution for our respective clients.

Deals are fast-paced, and while there’s sometimes a desire for more time, it’s also part of the drive of doing deals—a double-edged sword.

There was a real flavour for large-cap syndicated bank and bond deals as I was coming up through the partnership, and we’re seeing many of these now back in the market. We do a lot of those deals here at Paul Hastings, which I really enjoy. They involve multiple practice areas across the firm, offering a great opportunity for everyone to get involved and shine. Dual processes, where clients decide whether to pursue a syndicated or private credit option, are also interesting given the different strategies to be considered.

If you think about where US firms were 30 years ago, it’s a huge indicator of where those firms will be in the next 30 years. I believe US law firms will continue to be hugely successful, with London remaining a major focus for growth and strategy. US firms have a big advantage because of the platform they already have in the US, dominating the global market and offering a seamless cross-border service for deals, transactions, and clients.

My advice to those entering the industry is to seize every opportunity. Opportunities can come in many forms—sometimes it’s just about being in the right place at the right time. While it can be challenging to know which moments will open doors, embracing them is key. As you progress, you’ll encounter numerous opportunities and it’s important to make the most of them.

My mum’s calmness, tolerance, and ability to always smile through everything had such a calming effect on me growing up, and it’s something I really admire. Both of my parents came to the UK in the 60s to study and work, and I admire hugely their work ethic. They always encouraged my brother and me to realise our full potential; it’s that dedication to raising a family while working hard that has been truly inspiring.

I’d tell my younger self to stay calm and always keep perspective. The job is demanding and can be stressful, but if you take a moment to pause, reflect, and find clarity, you’ll approach it with greater efficiency.

I watched Suits all the way through to the end and then got my whole family to watch it too—they all said it was the best thing they’d seen! I have a husband and two sons, so I try to spend time with them and catch up with friends when I can. I also love reading and exercising – whenever I find the time!

