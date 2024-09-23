‘Ready to set the stage’: Freeths posts 13% revenue growth in 2023-24 financials

Freeths has revealed its results for the 2023-24 financial year, with double-digit increases to both revenue and PEP.

The firm reported a 13% increase in revenue to £145.5m, with an average growth rate of more than 10% over the last five years. PEP, meanwhile, hit £691k – up over 10% on last year’s £626k.

‘Last year was another year of strong growth’, national managing partner Karl Jansen (pictured) told Legal Business. ‘As we come towards the end of our five-year strategy, we’re at a really exciting point in our journey, ready to set the stage for the next five years. We’re going into it with real momentum, not least because of the recognition that we’re getting and the additional opportunities that that’s bringing us.’

The results come after a busy year for Freeths. It opened a Bristol office led by real estate specialist Adam Watson in November, and in February it became the largest UK law firm to be awarded B Corp certification.

The January premiere of ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, meanwhile, brought new and unprecedented public attention to the Post Office Horizon scandal, including to Freeths’ work, which saw Leeds-based dispute resolution head James Hartley lead the team that secured a £57.8m settlement for 555 sub-postmasters in December 2019. The team continues to advise many of those who received criminal convictions as part of the scandal and who are now having those convictions overturned.

Finally, the firm capped the year with a major win at last week’s Legal Business Awards, taking home the prize for law firm of the year.

