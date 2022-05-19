Quinn Emanuel expands European footprint with fifth German office in Berlin

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has strengthened its German presence with the opening of a new office in Berlin with space for 10 lawyers.

The new office will be headed by Germany managing partner Marcus Grosch, who will split his time between Berlin, Mannheim and Munich. Grosch will be joined by an associate, but Quinn will also be looking to the local lateral market to bulk out the new hub.

Grosch commented: ‘From our perspective, the recruitment market in Berlin is promising – our goal in the short term is to hire a team of outstanding lawyers. In addition, proximity to our clients has always been an important factor in our choice of location and also plays a major role with regard to Berlin.’

Quinn has said that the Berlin office will focus predominantly on high-end litigation and arbitration, broadly consistent with the firm’s global disputes-only reputation.

The opening brings Quinn’s office count in Germany to five, with Hamburg, Mannheim, Munich and Stuttgart being the others.

Nearly a year ago to the day, Quinn made a similar move in Miami. The firm opened with the hire of 10 lawyers including the city’s mayor, Francis Suarez, as counsel. The two partners leading the move were John O’Sullivan and Olga Vieira who joined from Hogan Lovells and Greenspoon Marder respectively.

