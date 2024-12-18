Legal Business Blogs

Odimba-Chapman succeeds Bates as Clifford Chance London managing partner

Clifford Chance
Clifford Chance has named employment partner Chinwe Odimba-Chapman as its new London managing partner, succeeding Michael Bates.

Stepping into the role as of 1 January, Odimba-Chapman (pictured) will be CC’s first black London managing partner. She currently serves as the firm’s global people and talent partner.

Bates, who is a Legal 500 Hall of Famer for corporate M&A, is stepping down at the end of this year after seven years in the post and moving back into a fee-earning role.

CC lifer Odimba-Chapman joined the firm in 2002 and became a partner in 2018. Her practice focuses on advising global clients on a wide range of employment law issues on a cross-border basis.

Global managing partner Charles Adams said: ‘I would like to congratulate Chinwe on her new role and would like to again thank Michael for successfully leading our UK business for seven years to its current strong and market-leading position.’

Odimba-Chapman has also been appointed as co-regional managing partner for the firm’s ‘One Europe’ region, alongside regional managing partner for continental Europe, Steve Jacoby.

Adams continued: ‘We know Europe like nobody else, with top experts in every key jurisdiction and proven strengths in working on the most complex cross-border mandates where we can have the biggest impact on our clients’ success.’

elisha.juttla@legalease.co.uk

