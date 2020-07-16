Legal Business Blogs

Linklaters edges revenue up despite global slump as City results start flowing in

Posted on |
Financial results 2019/20 Linklaters
Linklaters edges revenue up despite global slump as City results start flowing in

Traditionally, like the proverbial London transit, you wait ages for one set of Magic Circle results and then they start coming in like buses. Hot on the heels of Allen & Overy (A&O)’s financial results, City peer Linklaters has just unveiled its 2019/20 numbers, with a similarly resilient showing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Linklaters today (16 July) confirmed that its revenues for the period to the end of April were £1.64bn, up a marginal 0.7% on the previous year. Pre-tax profit stood at £726.9m, with profit per equity partner ebbing 5.1% down at £1.612m.

In an issued statement, managing partner Gideon Moore (pictured) noted: ‘Covid-19 came at the tail end of what was a strong year for us. Notwithstanding the change in circumstances arising as a result of Covid-19, we have been able to continue to support our people and our clients. Our long-term strategy remains unchanged: investing in our globally diverse talent base and growing our practices sustainably to best serve our clients.’

Related  City’s big four rides churning forex markets as A&O leads the Magic Circle on results

The results unsurprisingly show some softening against its 2018/19 year, when Linklaters drove revenues up 7%. While revenue growth is marginally slower than at A&O, the result will still be seen as more than respectable for Silk Street given the sustained economic slump facing many sectors in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Leading law firms have so far proven remarkably robust in the face of the crisis with many plc and sponsor clients still turning to them for profitable work during the pandemic. Even with managing partners gearing up for a tougher year ahead, the early results from these two City leaders will steady some nerves in the profession.

alex.novarese@legalease.co.uk

For more, see coverage of Allen & Overy’s results in our recent article, ‘A&O shrugs off lockdown to hike revenues 4% to £1.69bn in first post-pandemic results from UK law elite’

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

Akin Gump falls short of last year’s City revenue surge amid global growth and lateral pushAkin Gump falls short of last year’s City revenue surge amid global growth and lateral push
Shearman & Sterling quiet on London amid muted 1% global revenue growthShearman & Sterling quiet on London amid muted 1% global revenue growth
‘Inevitable distractions’ hit BCLP revenue and profit in lean post-merger debut‘Inevitable distractions’ hit BCLP revenue and profit in lean post-merger debut
Cleaning up: Linklaters and Slaughters advise on record-breaking disposal of Northern Rock mortgagesCleaning up: Linklaters and Slaughters advise on record-breaking disposal of Northern Rock mortgages
‘A straight shooter’: Linklaters partners vote in Gideon Moore‘A straight shooter’: Linklaters partners vote in Gideon Moore
Linklaters strengthens German private equity arm with former Clifford Chance heavyweightLinklaters strengthens German private equity arm with former Clifford Chance heavyweight

More in Blogs

Covid-19

A&O shrugs off lockdown to hike revenues 4% to £1.69bn in first post-pandemic results from UK law elite A&O shrugs off lockdown to hike revenues 4% to £1.69bn in first post-pandemic results from UK law elite
Guest post: Having an honest conversation with ourselves is the first step Guest post: Having an honest conversation with ourselves is the first step
‘Let’s tear up the rule book’ – Boies chief sets out her stall for a radical rethink of the elite law firm model ‘Let’s tear up the rule book’ – Boies chief sets out her stall for a radical rethink of the elite law firm model