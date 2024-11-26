Legal Business Blogs

Kirkland snaps up senior Clifford Chance fund finance partner in London

Kirkland & Ellis has hired long-time Clifford Chance fund finance specialist Andrew Husdan as a partner in London, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Recognised as a leading individual in fund finance by Legal 500, Husdan’s expertise spans traditional financings, hybrid structures, NAV lending, and preferred equity arrangements. 

He will leave CC after nearly 20 years. He joined the firm in 2005 and made partner there in 2016, and his major clients include Cinven, Permira, and CVC.

The move reflect a broader trend of talent migrating from the magic circle to more profitable US firms. Nearly a year ago, Clifford Chance experienced similar departures, with private equity partner Christopher Sullivan and acquisition finance partner Taner Hassan both joining Paul Weiss.

Just last month, Kirkland hired its first structured finance partner in London, Suril Patel, from legal tech AI platform Harvey. Patel joined Kirkland’s debt finance group as a partner, alongside Jared Axelrod, who joined the New York office from Milbank.

Clifford Chance, however, has been strengthening its US presence. Just last week, the firm added private equity partner Vince Ferrito to its New York office, where he joins former O’Melveny & Myers colleagues David Schultz and Matthew Hinker.

Elisha.Juttla@legalease.co.uk

