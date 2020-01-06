Hogan Lovells ramps up London partner promotions in 29-strong round

Hogan Lovells has increased partnership promotions in the City for the fourth successive year, minting eight in London amid a slightly scaled back round.

The firm announced today (6 January) it has promoted 29 of its lawyer to the partnership in the last round overseen by chief executive Steve Immelt (pictured), who will hand over to Miguel Zaldivar in June following a confirmatory vote by partnership in late December last year. The firm made 30 promotions last year.

London was the office with the highest number of partners promoted globally this year, ahead of Washington DC’s seven. New York only saw one promotion, while no lawyers were promoted in the firm’s West Coast offices.

Overall, Hogan Lovells promoted the same number of partners in Europe and the Americas, 14, with six lawyers promoted in continental Europe. One lawyer was promoted in its Tokyo office.

Women made up 44% of the cohort, meaning women now make up 26% of the firm’s 822 partners. The firm looks unlikely to reach its target of 30% female representation at partner level by 2022, however.

Hogan Lovells’ flagship regulatory practice took the lion share of promotions globally, with nine lawyers promoted including James Black and Jane Summerfield in London. Corporate was second, with eight minted including tax lawyer Fiona Bantock, real estate specialist Hannah Quarterman and transactional lawyer Jonathan Russell in the City.

The seven lawyers promoted in the firm’s litigation practice, headed by deputy chief executive-elect Michael Davison, included London-based Jennifer Dickey and Liam Naidoo. UK resident James Maltby was one of two finance lawyers promoted, with three others minted in the firm’s IP, media and tech group.

Hogan Lovells’ partner promotions in full:

• Andrea Atteritano, LAE (Litigation), Rome

• Fiona Bantock, Corporate (Tax), London

• James Black, Global Regulatory (Financial Services Regulatory), London

• Carrie A. DeLone, LAE (Litigation), Washington D.C.

• Jennifer Dickey, LAE (Litigation), London

• Ana Maria Gutiérrez, Global Regulatory (Environment and Natural Resources), Denver

• Margaux J. Hall, Global Regulatory (Health Care), Washington, D.C.

• Sabrina Handke, Corporate (Real Estate), Munich

• George W. Ingham, LAE (Employment), Northern Virginia

• Alexander Koch, Corporate (Transactional), Luxembourg

• Lina R. Kontos, Global Regulatory (Medical Devices and Technology), Washington, D.C.

• Tony Lin, Global Regulatory (Communications, Internet and Media), Washington, D.C.

• James Maltby, Finance (Business Restructuring and Insolvency), London

• Liam Naidoo, LAE (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), London

• Aaron Oakley, Intellectual Property, Media, and Technology, Denver

• George O’Brien, Global Regulatory (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology), Washington, D.C.

• Luis Ernesto Peón Barriga, LAE (International Arbitration), Mexico City

• Hannah Quarterman, Corporate (Real Estate – Planning), London

• Alexander Stefan Rieger, Finance (Infrastructure, Energy, Resources and Projects), Frankfurt

• Christian Ritz, Global Regulatory (Antitrust, Competition and Economic Regulation), Munich

• Jonathan Russell, Corporate (Transactional), London

• Ignacio Sánchez, LAE (Investigations, White Collar and Fraud), Madrid

• Abigail C. Smith, Corporate (Transactional), Washington, D.C.

• Jane Summerfield, Global Regulatory (Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology), London

• Tomoe Takahashi, Intellectual Property, Media, and Technology, Tokyo

• Adriana V. Tibbitts, Corporate (Transactional), Baltimore

• Jared R. Wessel – Global Regulatory (International Trade and Investment), Washington D.C.

• Gabrielle (Gabi) M. Witt, Corporate (Transactional), Northern Virginia

• Ernest Yakob, Intellectual Property, Media, and Technology, New York