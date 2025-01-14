Hogan Lovells and Akin announce 2025 partner promotions

Hogan Lovells and Akin became the two latest firms to announce their 2025 partner promotions last week, with 28 and 22 new partners respectively.

Hogans made up the same number of partners as it did last year, though London numbers were up to six from three last year.

The remaining new partners in Europe included two in Düsseldorf and one each in Frankfurt, Madrid, Milan, and Paris.

Last year, the firm promoted nine partners in the EMEA region, across its offices in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Munich, and Rome.

The region with the most promotions was the Americas, with 13 across Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, and Washington DC. Three new partners were made up in Asia Pacific – one each in Shanghai, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The split across practice groups closely reflected each of the groups’ contributions to firmwide revenue for 2023-24: corporate and finance accounted for 41% of revenue and 43% of partner promotions with 12; global regulatory and IP accounted for 31% of revenue and 36% of promotions with ten; and litigation, arbitration and employment accounted for 28% of revenue and 21% of promotions with six.

Half of this year’s new partners were women – up from 43% last year. The firm identified just under 16% of the new partners in the US and UK as racially or ethnically diverse – down from 35% last year.

‘I am beyond delighted to welcome this dedicated group of colleagues to our partnership’, said CEO Miguel Zaldivar in a statement. ‘I congratulate them on their contributions and wish them every continued success.’

Meanwhile, Akin’s total of 22 new partners was up significantly from the 13 it announced last year, with four in the UK (up from two last year). The remainder of the promotions were in the US, with five in Washington DC, three each in New York and Houston, two each in Los Angeles and Dallas, one each in Fort Worth, Boston, and Philadelphia, and one partner splitting his time between Washington and Houston.

Last year, the firm made up four partners in New York, three in Washington, two in Houston, one in Dallas, and one outside the US, in Dubai.

Seven of this year’s promotions were in corporate law, compared to three last year, with three in international trade, two each in litigation, lobbying and public policy, tax, and investment management, and one each in real estate, restructuring, antitrust, and intellectual property.

Only five of this year’s new partners were women – just under 23% of the total, down from seven, nearly 54% of last year’s cohort.

‘These new partners exemplify Akin’s highest values – unwavering dedication to the pursuit of excellence, a commitment to client success, and a spirit of collaboration’, said chairperson Kim Koopersmith in a statement. ‘I am proud to welcome them to the partnership and excited to see them step into this new level of partnership and responsibility.’

Kirkland & Ellis announced 200 partner promotions for 2025 last October, with 25 in London – down from 205 in total and 26 in London last year. Elsewhere, Latham & Watkins named 24 associates to the partnership in November, following its announcement of 19 promotions from counsel earlier in the year for a total 2025 partner cohort of 43, five of which are based in London.

