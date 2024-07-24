‘Great progress everywhere but fastest in the US’: CC posts 28% Stateside hike as PEP rebounds

Clifford Chance (CC) has become the third magic circle to reveal its financial results for 2023-24, posting global revenue growth of 9% to £2.3bn, up from 5% last year.

Profit, meanwhile, saw double-digit growth of 10%, up to £856m. Profit per equity partner (PEP) was up slightly from £2m to £2.04m, back to the figure reported in 2021-22 after a slight dip last year.

Commenting on the results, global managing partner Charles Adams said: ‘In another year of very strong performance, our record profits have enabled us to make substantial investments in our global team and operations. These strategic investments are already yielding benefits for our clients and our firm and position us for long-term success.’

When discussing the drivers of growth, Adams highlighted CC’s global litigation and disputes resolution and regulatory investigations teams, which accounted for more than 20% of the firm’s total income. He also emphasised the firm’s focus on the energy transition and infrastructure investment, as well as the technology sectors.

The firm’s private capital sector was also highlighted, noting that in 2023, CC advised on 224 M&A deals with a total value of $208bn. Standout mandates during the year included advising Partners Group on the sale of public sector cloud software company Civica, while the firm has also been working with longstanding FTSE 100 client Informa on its £1.2bn offer for Ascential and acting for Unilever on the sale of its water purification business, Pureit, to water technology company A. O. Smith.

Over in the US, the firm saw a 28% increase in revenue. ‘We are making great progress everywhere, but fastest in the US,’ commented Adams.

Along with its newly opened Houston office, and its offices in New York and Washington, the firm added a total of 19 partners during the year, bringing total number in the US to 115. Notable hires include New York finance partner Jason Ewart, who joined from Latham & Watkins, and energy and infrastructure partner Marcia Hook, who moved from Kirkland & Ellis in Washington.

In the firm’s Houston office, which has been open for just over a year, partner headcount has doubled to 14, with a total of 41 fee earners. New hires include M&A partner Jonathan Bobinger, who joined from Baker Botts, and energy and infrastructure partner Jonathan Castelan, who moved from Latham to co-head the firm’s energy transition group.

The firm’s US progress will be closely watched by market peers given recent successes enjoyed by its magic circle competitors, with Freshfields making strides across the pond with an impressive run of high-profile hires, and Allen & Overy securing its long-awaited merger with Shearman & Sterling to form A&O Shearman.

