Eversheds Sutherland targets Middle East as Ranson prepares for new role

Lee Ranson is set to take up a new role in Dubai when he steps down as chief executive of Eversheds Sutherland International in April after two terms. Ranson (pictured) will remain with the firm as a partner but will relocate to the Middle East to take up the new position, which will see him responsible for driving growth across the region.

His new post will also include a remit to boost the firm’s position in Asia, where Eversheds in 2023 announced a cooperation agreement with King & Wood Mallesons in China.

Ranson told Legal Business that he will collaborate with his successor Keith Froud to capitalise on opportunities in these rapidly developing markets.

Confirmation of Ranson’s next move comes after last Septembers’ election of Eversheds Sutherland’s new co-CEOs. Keith Froud will succeed Ranson, joined by Lino Mendiola, Texas-based co-head of global energy, who takes over from Mark Wasserman in the US.

Ranson explained: ‘for a firm to truly service its clients globally in the future, the Middle East and Asia will be vitally important. The chance to help to continue the development of the firm’s strategy in those regions was too compelling to turn down.’ He added: ‘I’ve been with the firm for 35 years. I love the people, the culture, and the ambition that the firm has shown and continues to show.’

Ranson, who previously served as managing partner of legacy Eversheds, was initially appointed as the UK firm’s CEO in 2016, with the firm going on to combine with US firm Sutherland Asbill & Brennan the following year. He was reappointed in 2020 for a second term starting in May 2021.

The firm’s international revenue has surged by 70% since Ranson took the helm, jumping from £438.6 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year to £749.4 million last year.

In an earlier conversation with Legal Business, Ranson highlighted the success of the Middle East market, noting, ‘jurisdictionally, the Middle East saw significant activity and did very well last year.’

As the firm looks ahead, its strategic objective remains global growth, with a global consultation set to take place this year to define future revenue, profitability, and growth targets.

Froud emphasised the importance of adaptability, stating: ‘In today’s fast-paced world, agility is essential for both our clients and us. Supporting different regions will be crucial for driving this growth,’ also pointing to opportunities for expansion in cross-border transactions, multi-jurisdictional disputes, and global regulatory advice.

‘Globalisation raises interesting philosophical debates about its direction, but the demand for international cross-border advice in professional services is undeniably high,’ he continued.

Currently, Eversheds Sutherland has offices in key locations across the Middle East and Asia, including Shanghai, Riyadh, Hong Kong, Dubai, Doha, Beijing, and Abu Dhabi, with a total of 36 partners across these regions—10 of which are based in Dubai, according to the firm’s website.

