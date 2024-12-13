Legal Business Blogs

Eversheds Sutherland’s Ireland arm in talks to join Ireland leader William Fry

Eversheds Sutherland
Eversheds Sutherland‘s Irish arm is in talks to join William Fry, with discussions taking place over a deal that could see the international firm’s partners and staff in Ireland break away to join the domestic firm.

Eversheds has had a presence in the Irish market since 2005, when it secured an alliance with legacy firm O’Donnell Sweeney. It now has offices in Dublin and Belfast, under the leadership of managing partner Alan Connell.

William Fry is one of Ireland’s most prominent law firms, employing 350 legal and tax professionals, alongside a total staff of more than 500, including 79 partners.

A spokesperson for William Fry confirmed: ‘William Fry has engaged in exploratory discussions with senior representatives of Eversheds Sutherland Ireland about the prospect of their partners and staff joining William Fry LLP. Any potential transaction remains subject to the approval of both partner groups and any applicable regulatory approvals.’ 

In a separate statement, Eversheds Sutherland confirmed that its Irish offices are “in early stage merger discussions with William Fry”.

Related  Yes to Scotland: Addleshaw partners vote through HBJ Gateley merger adding £20m to top line

‘By their nature, these discussions are confidential and no further comment will be made until they have concluded,’ the statement continued.

Ireland’s appeal to global law firms continues to grow, with UK firms like Pinsent Masons, Simmons & Simmons, DLA Piper, Fieldfisher, Clyde & Co, and DAC Beachcroft opening offices in Dublin, solidifying its role as a key hub for international legal services.

News of the discussions comes after Eversheds recruited tech and IP partner David Kirton in from William Fry two months ago.

Eversheds’ Connell previously told LB in October 2023 that there would be no pullback in  the scale of ambition from multinationals investing in Ireland, including tech, energy and pharma companies.

anna.huntley@legalease.co.uk

