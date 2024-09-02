Burges Salmon hails record financial results as revenue and profits soar

Burges Salmon has reported record financial results, with a 27% increase in revenue to £163m, up from last year’s £128.2m.

Profit per equity partner (PEP) surged by 42%, rising from £466,000 to £661,000, marking a significant turnaround from last year’s nearly 10% dip. Meanwhile, net profit climbed 46%, from £34.6m to £50.5m.

‘These results demonstrate the collective strength and dedication of all of our people, during a year that has seen the value of our strategic investments come to fruition’, managing partner Roger Bull said in a statement.

He added: ‘We’ve seen positive growth across the entire firm, stemming from a deep focus on our markets, our people, and, importantly, our clients. Our commitment to understanding and meeting our clients’ needs has been a driving force behind this success.’

The firm credited its performance to its sector specialisms and key practice areas. Its core sector groups – built environment, energy and utilities, financial services, infrastructure, private wealth, public sector, and transport – achieved an average revenue growth of 32%. Leading the charge were the built environment and energy & utilities sectors, which reported impressive growth rates of 40% and 38%, respectively.

A notable highlight of the year was Burges Salmon’s celebration of the five-year anniversary of its Edinburgh office launch in May. Since its opening in 2019, the Edinburgh office has nearly tripled its partner count, growing from three to eight, as part of an 80-strong team. The firm further enhanced its dispute resolution capabilities in the Scottish capital with the hire of Magnus Miller from Davidson Chalmers Stewart in June, marking the first partner in its dispute resolution team in Scotland.

‘Our chosen markets have not only shown resilience but thrived,’ said Bull. ‘We have benefited from these positive market conditions thanks to our targeted approach and sustained investment over the years. Scotland, in particular, stands out as a testament to our growth strategy, where we’re proud to have celebrated our five-year anniversary in Edinburgh with significant organic expansion and the attraction of exceptional talent.’

The firm has also sustained its growth momentum through strategic lateral hires and organic expansion. Since the launch of its 2021-26 strategy, Burges Salmon has appointed 31 new partners and increased its overall headcount by 30%. Among this year’s key appointments is Steven Hull, who joined from Eversheds Sutherland as a partner in the pensions and lifetime savings team. Additionally, the firm made 19 promotions in May, including five new partners: Chris Brown (pensions), Ros Harris (real estate), Tim Williams (tax), Caroline Brown (dispute resolution), and Lydia Cullimore (projects).

Looking forward, Bull concluded: ‘We are excited to build on this momentum and continue to progress the firm’s ambitious strategy for growth.’

