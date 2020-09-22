Australia yields two new board members for Ashurst as Davies gets re-elected in London

Ashurst has elected two new board members from its corporate partner ranks in Sydney and Melbourne while respected dealmaker Karen Davies has been reappointed in London.

The move, which takes effect on 1 November, sees Sydney corporate partner Phil Breden and Melbourne corporate partner Kylie Lane elevated as Davies, who has been on the board since 2017, is re-enlisted for a further stint.

Breden specialises in M&A and corporate advisory, advising large ASX-listed companies as well as US-based and European multinationals across a range of sectors, particular in energy, utilities, construction and manufacturing. He has held a number of management roles, including global co-head of corporate and head of region for Australia.

Lane specialises in M&A, equity capital markets, corporate advisory and governance. She has particular expertise in the energy, resources, built environment and infrastructure sectors, and has significant international M&A experience, including navigating Australia’s foreign investment laws.

Davies, who is UK head of corporate, was noted as a formidable and prolific dealmaker in Legal Business’ 2018 analysis on leading female partners in the City. She has extensive experience in advising both corporate clients and investment banks on a range of domestic and cross-border corporate finance transactions across M&A and equity capital markets.

Ben Tidswell, Ashurst’s chair, said: ‘I would like to congratulate Phil and Kylie on their appointment and Karen on her re-appointment to the board. They have extensive combined experience and their expertise, knowledge and leadership will be invaluable to our firm in addressing opportunities and challenges during this unprecedented time for the global economy and the legal sector.’

Davies commented: ‘Being re-elected to the Board is a great honour and I look forward to continuing to represent the interests of the partners and staff at an exciting time for our firm.’

As of 1 November, the board will comprise chairman Ben Tidswell (London), global managing partner Paul Jenkins (London/Sydney), partners Phil Breden (Sydney), Karen Davies (London), David Jones (London), Tobias Krug (Frankfurt) and Kylie Lane (Melbourne), chief financial officer Mark Herbert (London) and independent board members Wu Gang and Robin Lawther.

