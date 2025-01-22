‘A win-win solution’: Paul Hastings advising on investor bid to acquire TikTok’s US operations

Paul Hastings is advising a consortium of investors on an all-cash offer to acquire TikTok’s US operations and assets from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The investor group, led by entrepreneur Jesse Tinsley, comprises institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, including media/internet personality Mr. Beast.

The bid comes after the US Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Foreign Adversary-Controlled Applications Act 2024 – the federal law that mandates that TikTok be sold into US ownership or face a ban in the United States.

The group aims to ensure continuity for TikTok’s hundreds of millions of American users while aligning the platform with government objectives, and has stated its commitment to work with regulators and the incoming Trump administration. The proposed acquisition seeks to maintain TikTok’s operations without disruption, safeguard the interests of users, creators, and employees, and transition the platform to American ownership.

Tinsley, founder of Employer.com, brings extensive experience in enterprise software, fintech, and digital transformation. His leadership focuses on developing scalable platforms that simplify complex business operations, positioning the investor group as a strong contender in the acquisition process.

The Paul Hastings team includes global investigations and white-collar defence practice co-chair Brad Bondi, , corporate partner Brandon Bortner, and complex litigation and arbitration partner Ronnie Anguas in Washington DC, and global M&A practice co-chair Steve Camahort in San Francisco.

‘TikTok has become far more than just an app – it’s a cultural phenomenon that shapes how Americans connect, create, and build livelihoods,’ Tinsley said in a statement.

‘Our offer represents a win-win solution that preserves this vital platform while addressing legitimate national security concerns. We’re prepared to move quickly and have assembled a team with deep experience in technology, content moderation, and platform governance,’ he added.

The proposed acquisition comes as US lawmakers race concerns over potential data security risks and foreign influence. The outcome of the bid could determine the platform’s future in the American market, balancing national security priorities with the needs of its vast user base.

anna.huntley@legalease.co.uk