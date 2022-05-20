‘Ten years ago, PE didn’t do take-privates that often; what’s changed over the last five years in particular is that they are now completely accepted as buyers of public businesses. All the regulatory authorities get it, the banks understand it, so there’s no limit on the deals.’ So comments David Higgins, Kirkland & Ellis private equity (PE) heavyweight on the ever-increasing influence buyout houses now have on the public markets.

Of course, public-to-privates are nothing new but the volume and profile of deals and the breadth of sectors they are investing across is continuing to rise to new heights. Inevitably, as it does so, many firms are responding by reshaping their corporate practices – not to mention the way they do deals.