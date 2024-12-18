The UK’s 100 largest law firms increased profit per equity partner (PEP) by an average of 13% during the last financial year, with near across-the-board hikes coming despite the rising costs of associate salaries.

On the back of double-digit revenue growth for more than half of the LB100 during 2023-24, average PEP rose to £844,000 after profitability had remained effectively flat during 2022-23.

Profit per lawyer (PPL) was also up, from an average of £100,800 last year to £116,200 this year – an increase of over 15%.