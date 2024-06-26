After two subdued years, global M&A activity is showing signs of recovery.

After a dismal 2023 for dealmaking, partners are focusing on the positives, despite lingering economic and geopolitical uncertainties. So is the M&A market ready for takeoff?

The planned tie-up between Vodafone and Three UK stood out in last year’s stuttering M&A market. Here, Slaughter and May M&A partners Victoria MacDuff and Richard Hilton, lead counsel for Vodafone, tell Legal 500 London editor Cameron Purse all about the deal

From premium, multibillion-pound practices to national players handling heavy volumes of transactional matters, the Legal 500’s M&A rankings cover the full gamut of the deals market

Long and unpredictable hours can make transactional work hard to reconcile with mental health considerations. We spoke to City partners about how they keep things in check – and why the industry still needs to change

Elite US law firms are stocking up on antitrust expertise as the Federal Trade Commission cracks down on enforcement. Barnaby Merrill speaks to top practitioners about the current deal landscape and the key issues for clients under scrutiny

M&A perspectives

‘We were at the centre of a deal that was necessary to ensure global financial stability – the stakes don’t get higher’ – Freshfields’ head of consumer and healthcare Jennifer Bethlehem on deal highlights and having the personality for M&A

‘The deal was the most complete learning experience I could have ever hoped for’ – Skadden’s global head of transactions Lorenzo Corte on deal highlights and coming from a family of lawyers

‘I pinch myself (most days!)’ – Clifford Chance’s London corporate co-head Melissa Fogarty on memorable deals, embracing technology and why she would absolutely recommend a career in M&A law

Headline market briefings

In the wake of recent advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI), AI has shot to the top of the board agenda. No one wants to miss out on this transformative technology – but businesses need to ensure FOMO doesn’t lead to bad investments. Jonny Bethell and Jo Joyce of Taylor Wessing explore the potential pitfalls to avoid in AI acquisitions

Multiple signs are pointing to an increasing momentum around M&A activity. If you’ve been holding out for better conditions to sell your business, now is the time to make sure you’re exit ready. Taylor Wessing’s Emma Danks, Suzy Davis and Siobhán Langwade outline key areas of focus and practical matters

Argentina market briefing

Rafael Salaberren Dupont, Juan Manuel Campos Álvarez, and Diego D’Odorico of SyLS discuss the processes, challenges, and prospects for M&A in Argentina

Belgium market briefing

Jérôme Terfve and Guillaume Charlier report on the treatment of excess cash in M&A transactions by the Belgian authorities

Philippines market briefing

Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra lawyers led by Mark S. Gorriceta (managing partner), Kristine T. Torres (partner) and Kathleen T. Guiang (mid level associate) explore the challenges, cross-border elements and post acquisition disputes for M&A transactions in the Philippines