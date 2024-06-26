Access your pdf version of the M&A Yearbook 2024
Editor’s Letter
Foreword – Taylor Wessing: Blue skies ahead
After two subdued years, global M&A activity is showing signs of recovery.
Cleared for departure – charting the course for deal optimism
After a dismal 2023 for dealmaking, partners are focusing on the positives, despite lingering economic and geopolitical uncertainties. So is the M&A market ready for takeoff?
Dialling in the deal – the inside track on the Vodafone/Three merger
The planned tie-up between Vodafone and Three UK stood out in last year’s stuttering M&A market. Here, Slaughter and May M&A partners Victoria MacDuff and Richard Hilton, lead counsel for Vodafone, tell Legal 500 London editor Cameron Purse all about the deal
The real deal – the firms dominating the rankings for M&A
From premium, multibillion-pound practices to national players handling heavy volumes of transactional matters, the Legal 500’s M&A rankings cover the full gamut of the deals market
Stress test – partners on how they deal with a life under pressure
Long and unpredictable hours can make transactional work hard to reconcile with mental health considerations. We spoke to City partners about how they keep things in check – and why the industry still needs to change
To live or die in DC – getting deals done amid US antitrust crackdown
Elite US law firms are stocking up on antitrust expertise as the Federal Trade Commission cracks down on enforcement. Barnaby Merrill speaks to top practitioners about the current deal landscape and the key issues for clients under scrutiny
M&A perspectives
Jennifer Bethlehem
‘We were at the centre of a deal that was necessary to ensure global financial stability – the stakes don’t get higher’ – Freshfields’ head of consumer and healthcare Jennifer Bethlehem on deal highlights and having the personality for M&A
Lorenzo Corte
‘The deal was the most complete learning experience I could have ever hoped for’ – Skadden’s global head of transactions Lorenzo Corte on deal highlights and coming from a family of lawyers
Melissa Fogarty
‘I pinch myself (most days!)’ – Clifford Chance’s London corporate co-head Melissa Fogarty on memorable deals, embracing technology and why she would absolutely recommend a career in M&A law
Headline market briefings
AI spy: avoiding bad AI investments
In the wake of recent advances in generative artificial intelligence (AI), AI has shot to the top of the board agenda. No one wants to miss out on this transformative technology – but businesses need to ensure FOMO doesn’t lead to bad investments. Jonny Bethell and Jo Joyce of Taylor Wessing explore the potential pitfalls to avoid in AI acquisitions
Getting exit ready
Multiple signs are pointing to an increasing momentum around M&A activity. If you’ve been holding out for better conditions to sell your business, now is the time to make sure you’re exit ready. Taylor Wessing’s Emma Danks, Suzy Davis and Siobhán Langwade outline key areas of focus and practical matters
Argentina market briefing
Understanding mergers and acquisitions in Argentina
Rafael Salaberren Dupont, Juan Manuel Campos Álvarez, and Diego D’Odorico of SyLS discuss the processes, challenges, and prospects for M&A in Argentina
Belgium market briefing
Excess cash in a Belgian M&A context
Jérôme Terfve and Guillaume Charlier report on the treatment of excess cash in M&A transactions by the Belgian authorities
Philippines market briefing
Capitalising on opportunities in the Philippines
Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra lawyers led by Mark S. Gorriceta (managing partner), Kristine T. Torres (partner) and Kathleen T. Guiang (mid level associate) explore the challenges, cross-border elements and post acquisition disputes for M&A transactions in the Philippines