‘If anyone had all the right answers, they’d be getting all the work in the City,’ jokes Cleary London private equity partner Michael James, when asked for tips on how junior partners should start building up the books of business needed to guarantee their long-term success.

In an industry as competitive as the top-end London legal market, with no shortage of talented lawyers and firms ready to undercut prices, the reality is that getting that initial book of business off the ground – and keeping it – can be tough.