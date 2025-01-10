If there’s one thing litigators aren’t disputing, it’s that workflow is not likely to drop as we settle into 2025.

Activity in the UK dispute resolution market ‘is showing no signs of abating’, says Paul Lewis, joint managing partner of Herbert Smith Freehills’ global disputes practice. He maintains that with litigation remaining one of the country’s top exports, the market is set to stay busy. ‘The reputation of the English Courts continues to be at an absolute high’, he says, making the UK an attractive place for both claimants and litigation funders.

Investor-related disputes are a key driver for the steady uptick in claims, suggests Oliver Middleton, chair of the London litigation and trial department at Latham & Watkins. He points out that the increasing sophistication of investors has resulted in ‘a lean towards a US-style approach to litigation, which involves parties using it as a tool rather than as something to avoid.’