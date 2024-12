The LB100 results for 2023-24 are in, and while the demise of the mid-market has been long forecast, the numbers suggest it’s a good time to be a medium-sized law firm.

With average revenue growth of 10%, this firms in the 51-100 bracket are well up on last year’s equivalent performance of 6% and keeping pace with the overall average, while they are also are outpacing the top 20, which this year saw average growth of 8%.