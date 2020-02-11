Trio of senior hires as property teams bank on market revival as investors hunt for key assets

Evidence of a thriving real estate sector in the UK can be seen through hires by the established real estate practices at Addleshaw Goddard and Ashurst, which bolstered their benches in property litigation and planning with notable appointments before Christmas and the new year.

One standout hire was made by Addleshaws, which has recruited Linklaters real estate disputes head Frances Richardson. Although holding the role of counsel at the Magic Circle firm, Richardson joins Addleshaws as a partner. Having spent 17 years at Linklaters after arriving as a trainee in 2002 and working her way up to managing associate, she became head of real estate disputes in 2017.