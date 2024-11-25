Meet Legal 500’s Green Ambassadors: the lawyers championing sustainability in major regions across Latin America
Green Ambassadors
Green Ambassadors: Latin America
Meet Legal 500’s Green Ambassadors: the lawyers championing sustainability in major regions across the world. These standout individuals, selected through extensive Green Guide research, combine leading green transition mandates with driving change inside their firms and the wider market. Advocates for sustainability, they shape ESG practices, influence internal operations, and lead industry dialogues as thought leaders and change-makers.