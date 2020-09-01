Sponsor message: SSQ

Every year the GC Powerlist brings together long-standing and emerging talent leading some of the best in-house legal functions in the UK and across the globe. This year is no exception and we would like to congratulate all of those that have made it into the GC Powerlist for 2020.

This year is focused on those transforming legal services. This transformation is happening at a rapid pace driven by innovative, business-focused and brave leaders in-house who are pushing the needle across so many areas. They are not only revolutionising how in-house legal teams utilise technology and people more effectively and efficiently, they are also influencing the modernisation of law firms, demanding diversity, innovation and flexibility. Most importantly, by unleashing the true potential of a best-in-class legal function, they are ensuring that in-house legal functions are true business partners.