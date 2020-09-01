Sponsor message: Alvarez & Marsal

Privately held since its founding in 1983, Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services.

With over 4,500 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

About A&M’s disputes and investigations practice

A&M’s disputes and investigations (DI) professionals draw on a combination of unique skills and experience to provide clients with action-orientated solutions that enable them to meet their goals. Our global practice sets the standard for delivering results on critical matters involving corporate investigations, regulatory enforcement actions and high-stakes litigation and arbitration.

The practice includes a diverse group of seasoned experts with pre-eminent financial, accounting, economic, regulatory, industry and technology experience. We have an unmatched ability to articulate complex findings in a clear and meaningful manner.

Professionals in the DI practice include:

Chartered accountants/certified public accountants/management accountants

Certified fraud examiners

Chartered financial analysts

Certified anti-money laundering specialists

PhD economists

Forensic technology specialists

Valuation professionals

Banking and securities professionals

Former regulators

Phil Beckett

Managing director and disputes and investigations European practice leader

pbeckett@alvarezandmarsal.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7663 0778

Alvarez & Marsal

Park House

16-18 Finsbury Circus

London

EC2M 7EB

www.alvarezandmarsal.com

See GC Powerlist UK 2020 menu