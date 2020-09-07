Interview with… Paul Lister

Legal Business

Paul Lister

Director of legal services and company secretary

Associated British Foods

How difficult was it to adjust to a corporate responsibility role, even if it looks like compliance?

Very. The legal team’s values are rigour and integrity, and we decided early on they should be the values of the ethics and CR teams. It is very different but it does mean that when you do it, you’re doing it properly and when you say something, you really mean it. If you’re saying you’re not sourcing cotton from Uzbekistan, you need to make sure you’re not.

