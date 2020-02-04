Revolving doors: Cooley recruits another Latham partner as Harbottle makes private capital play

Cooley has kicked off the February lateral market in London by returning to US rival Latham & Watkins for a capital markets hire as Harbottle & Lewis and Dechert also made plays.

Cooley hired from Latham’s capital markets practice for the second time in under a year, recruiting partner David Boles. He advises on international capital markets and securities regulation and represents investment banks, issuers and investors.

His hire follows capital markets partner Claire Keast-Butler from the same firm in March last year, although in September partner Ed Lukins left the Cooley team to join the capital markets and corporate group of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe’s in London.

Boles told Legal Business: ‘I have been very impressed with the level of investment by Cooley in the market and the recent expansion in Asia. Cooley is the number one firm for venture capital and IPO and that’s where my practice is. Over the years I have focused on developing a pan-European listing practice and worked on listings in most exchanges in Europe, together with advising European companies that look to list in the US.’

Cooley’s London capital market practice now counts two partners and four associates, and Boles added the firm would be looking to ‘build the practice’ in the months to come.

Meanwhile, Harbottle & Lewis added to its private capital bench with the hire of partner Sofie Hoffman from Edmonds Marshall McMahon. Hoffman has experience in international contentious trust and probate matters and has represented companies and individuals in cases of fraud.

Harbottle’s managing partner Glen Atchison told Legal Business: ‘For some time, we have been looking to complement our existing practice with a market leader in contentious trusts and probate and so when the opportunity to bring in Sofie came around, we seized it. Her expertise further enhances our offering to ultra-high net worth and high net worth clients, private family offices and trust companies.’

Elsewhere, Dechert recruited financial restructuring partner Solomon Noh from Shearman & Sterling. He will be based in London and joins as a partner of Dechert US and a consultant in London, pending clearance by the SRA. Noh advises investment managers on financial restructurings, financings and mergers and acquisitions.

Dechert’s chair Andrew Levander commented: ‘Solomon’s extensive experience and his focus on European and emerging markets will strengthen Dechert’s market-leading global restructuring capability, enhancing our ability to provide best-in-class restructuring advice to clients, and we are pleased to welcome him to the firm.’

In Europe, Willkie Farr & Gallagher boosted its corporate practice with the hire of Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) partner Markus Lauer in Germany. Lauer is experienced in public takeovers, private M&A, private equity, joint ventures and capital markets.

The move follows HSF in June last year beginning to retrench in Germany, closing its office in Berlin and deciding to focus more on its Frankfurt and Düsseldorf offices.

Finally, Reed Smith added to its corporate practice with the hire of partner Adela Mues, who joins the firm’s Dubai office from K&L Gates. Mues advises on M&A, private equity, venture capital, funds, capital markets, commercial contracts, employment and corporate restructuring.

Managing partner of the firm’s Middle East offices, Sachin Kerur, commented: ‘Adela brings extensive knowledge of complex transactions in both domestic and international markets. Her private equity, M&A and corporate restructuring experience will enhance our corporate offering and benefit our clients in the Middle East and across our global platform.’

