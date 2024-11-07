Pinsents, CC and HSF among big winners as new Legal 500 UK rankings are revealed

Almost 1,200 law firms have secured spots in the new Legal 500 UK rankings, which have been revealed after months of research into the legal markets up and down the country.

The rankings, which are based on extensive analysis of the legal markets across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, have been put together based on the insight gained from rankings submissions, thousands of interviews with firms, and new record levels of feedback from their clients.

The UK guide includes a total of almost 10,000 practice rankings, of which around 50% are in the London section. The rankings feature 1,176 unique law firms and other legal services providers, with 620 ranked in London.

In addition to the practice rankings, there are almost 13,000 rankings for individual lawyers, including around 2,000 deemed worthy of inclusion in the prestigious Hall of Fame.

Referee response rates once again saw double-digit growth this year, soaring to a new high of almost 65,500, 15% up on the equivalent total last year.

In terms of the most well-represented firms, Pinsent Masons has the most practice rankings across the UK as a whole, with Herbert Smith Freehills holding the most rankings in London.

DLA Piper, Eversheds Sutherland, Addleshaw Goddard and Shoosmiths round out the top five most-ranked across the UK, while in London, HSF is followed up by CMS, DLA, Pinsents and Norton Rose Fulbright.

Pinsents has the highest number of top-tier rankings across the UK as a while, while Clifford Chance has maintained its position as the firm with the most tier one rankings in London.

In terms of promotions, lawyers at three firms will be happier than most – Trowers & Hamlins, which achieved 10 promotions, and Eversheds Sutherland and TLT, with nine apiece.

Cameron Purse and Amy Ulliott

To view the editorial commentary of the rankings go to: legal500.com