Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison: The Client’s View

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind,

Wharton & Garrison Lawyers and

Team Quality 86.64 Quality of partners 90.34 Quality of associates 76.66 Partner availability and engagement 89.36 All scores are global and /100.

What do clients really think about the service they receive from law firms?

At Legal 500, we hear thoughts from hundreds of thousands of clients every year, rating firms on various key metrics such as individual quality, availability, billing, communication and expertise.

This provides an objective and unbiased set of responses, allowing us to evaluate firms using a set of client service data scores. Our specific criteria include Lawyers and Team Quality, Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge – all of which combine to produce an Overall Client Service Score.

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison (Paul Weiss)’s preview post here focuses solely on Lawyers and Team Quality, where the firm scores 86.64.

As shown in the scatter graph above, Paul Weiss is in the 90-100%, ie outright highest, decile of the Global 100 for Lawyers and Team Quality. This absolute score is nonetheless better than comparators including Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Gibson Dunn, but falls behind comparators including Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Firm performance can also be displayed relative to the market average, or benchmark. Although Paul Weiss outscored Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Gibson Dunn in absolute terms, all three – and Davis Polk & Wardwell – were still comfortably above the Global 100 benchmark for Lawyers and Team Quality.

Lawyers and Team Quality is the average of sub-criteria scores attained for Quality of partners, Quality of associates and Partner availability and engagement, and we scrutinise these in exactly the same way.

Paul Weiss’s Partner availability and engagement is 4.92% above the Global 100 benchmark of 84.44, which provides more relative context to its absolute score of 89.36. Davis Polk & Wardwell, Gibson Dunn and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett all score above the benchmark too, but not as highly.

Paul Weiss’s Quality of associates is 0.36% below the Global 100 benchmark of 77.02, which provides more relative context to its absolute score of 76.66. On this occasion, Davis Polk & Wardwell, Gibson Dunn and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett all score higher and above the benchmark.

Absolute and relative benchmark scoring for our other criteria (Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge), all sub-criteria and Overall Client Service are also available. In addition, Legal 500 offers comprehensive client satisfaction reporting not only for the Global 100 sample, but also from a worldwide, jurisdictional, country-by-country, office or practice area perspective.

If you would like to know more, please contact our sales team, who can provide more information about what is available for your firm, at researchreports@legal500.com. We also welcome any feedback on The Client’s View series and our client service scoring.