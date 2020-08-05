Legal Business Blogs

‘Future-proofing’: DAC lifts profit and revenue for sixth consecutive year as Pollitt secures second leadership term

Posted on |
Financial results 2019/20 DAC Beachcroft
‘Future-proofing’: DAC lifts profit and revenue for sixth consecutive year as Pollitt secures second leadership term

DAC Beachcroft (DACB) has notched its sixth consecutive year of turnover and profit growth, the firm’s latest financial results show, while also announcing that managing partner David Pollitt has secured a second term at the helm following an uncontested leadership election.

Revenue at the firm grew 6% to £258m, up from £243m last year, while profit before tax increased 7% to £56m. Profit per equity partner also grew, up a modest 3% to £590,000. Meanwhile, the firm improved its net cash position to £8m, having put in place ‘significant liquidity retention measures in response to the Covid-19 crisis’.

For Pollitt (pictured), the results will be the icing on the cake following his unchallenged leadership election, which will see his second term officially begin 1 November and last five years. Commented Pollitt: ‘Our results reflect, at the group level, yet another year of consistent improvement. I am very pleased we were able to end the year strongly, particularly given the impacts of Covid-19 which started to take hold in the final quarter.

Related  'The next generation': Linklaters appoints new corporate group heads as Comiskey takes charge

We have taken steps to grow and nurture our business with a view to future-proofing it and making it as resilient as possible – for the benefit of our clients, our colleagues, and our communities.’

Since being first elected in November 2015, Pollitt has overseen an expansive period for the firm. In 2019, DACB lured a five-partner City insurance team from Norton Rose Fulbright while also launching in Paris. Meanwhile, in January of this year, the firm doubled its Madrid presence after securing a tie-up with three-partner insurance boutique Asjusa .

Despite the gnaw of economic uncertainty caused by Covid-19, Pollitt remains committed to international expansion and investment, heralding the firm as ‘financially and operationally resilient as possible, and we anticipate that these efforts will hold us in good stead in the current, straitened times.’

thomas.alan@legalbusiness.co.uk

For more on DAC Beachcroft’s turnaround, read last year’s management interview with David Pollitt and Virginia Clegg – ‘The DAC Interview – Close to the rocks’

 

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

Latham rampant for second year running as surging City growth helps revenue hit $3.7bnLatham rampant for second year running as surging City growth helps revenue hit $3.7bn
HFW bounces back with profit and turnover growth in a strong 2019/20HFW bounces back with profit and turnover growth in a strong 2019/20
Pretty, pretty, pretty good: outgoing Hogan Lovells chief lauds best-ever financials as PEP surpasses $1.5mPretty, pretty, pretty good: outgoing Hogan Lovells chief lauds best-ever financials as PEP surpasses $1.5m
Legal 500 Data: Behind the storyLegal 500 Data: Behind the story
DAC Beachroft gains ABS for claims business as it prepares for ‘complex and challenging market’DAC Beachroft gains ABS for claims business as it prepares for ‘complex and challenging market’
DAC Beachcroft becomes first UK firm in Chile

More in Blogs

Life During Law: Andrew Ballheimer Life During Law: Andrew Ballheimer
‘A fair bit of progress’ – Brodies withstands year-end turbulence to increase revenue and operating profit ‘A fair bit of progress’ – Brodies withstands year-end turbulence to increase revenue and operating profit
Defying gravity – double-digit boost marks a decade of revenue growth for Macfarlanes Defying gravity – double-digit boost marks a decade of revenue growth for Macfarlanes