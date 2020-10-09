Farewell to an outstanding editor

Today marks Alex Novarese’s last day at Legal Business before leaving the company for new challenges elsewhere.

Alex has been an outstanding editor of the magazine for more than seven years. Under his leadership, Legal Business has gone from strength to strength, ushering in a brand new digital platform, a complete overhaul of content and analysis, and offering sometimes outspoken comment, often provocative opinions, but always thought leadership in the true sense of the phrase. We know that Legal Business is the magazine which makes law firm partners sit up and take notice, and we know that Alex is a huge part of the reason why.

As Legal Business‘ portfolio of events, conferences and summits expanded exponentially over the past five years, Alex’s presence, commitment and insight on stage and behind the scenes has been fundamental to their success. When those events return following the pandemic we hope we can build on the exceptional legacy he leaves behind.

Alex will be greatly missed both by Legal Business staff and readership, and takes with him our heartfelt thanks for his enormous contribution both to Legal Business and to the wider company. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.

For more, see ‘Comment: Last orders – The final reflections of a veteran legal pundit’