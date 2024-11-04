LB322 – issue menu

Access your pdf edition of LB magazine – issue 322
Access Legal Business 322 via online pdf.
Just how global is the Global 100?
LB looks beyond revenue to find some true global leaders
Global 100 Overview: G100 defy gloom to pass $150bn
While last year saw the Global 100 struggling against market headwinds, this year finds firms in much ruder health. But with transactional markets yet to make a full recovery, the legal sector could not rely on big deals alone – LB reports on how the world’s largest law firms beat the odds to hit new heights
Late bloomer: how Paul Weiss made up for lost time on the global stage
In a year of standout performances, Paul Weiss has made more headlines than most with a new international strategy that has shaken up the market, as LB reports.
Laws of attraction – how elite firms are ramping up their talent retention tactics
With the battle to recruit and retain star partners becoming ever more intense, the world’s top firms are going to new lengths to fend off the competition. From partnership and lockstep shakeups to spiralling pay packages, LB looks at the measures elite firms are taking to keep rivals at bay.
Global 100: Methodology
The firms that appear in the 2024 Global 100 are the largest 100 law firms in the world ranked by revenue.
Life During Law: Penny Angell
‘At my core, I love deals’ – Hogan Lovells’ Penny Angell on life and career soulmates, deals and being forced to choose between beer and shoes.
Life During Law: Simon Levine
‘Running a law firm is a lot like running a mafia crew — without the killing.’ LB speaks to DLA Piper’s global co-CEO about what it’s really like to run a law firm.
Life After Law: Roger Barron
Roger Barron speaks to LB about what’s next after leaving full-time law.
Legal Business Awards 2024
Freeths, Freshfields and Vodafone take top prizes at Legal Business Awards 2024
Glasses half full
LB finds out what’s keeping Dublin’s top law firms busy
Last Word
As part of our Global 100 survey, top lawyers share their thoughts on the global market