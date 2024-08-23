After 14 years of Conservative rule, the Labour Party swept into power on 4 July 2024, setting the stage for transformative changes in UK employment law. Labour’s Plan to Make Work Pay promises a bold agenda of reforms aimed at boosting worker protection, ensuring fair pay, and modernising workplace practices. These sweeping changes will have significant implications for employers across various sectors. But what do these reforms mean for employers and their in-house lawyers, and how can they stay ahead of the curve?
